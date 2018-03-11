Our Schedule This Week, Jabil, Nutanix, AMD, Facebook, Apple, Intel And More

We have a busy week ahead. Earnings season is mostly behind us as we prepare for a new earnings season in about a month. Our process includes calling the top tech companies and comparing our model to the Street's quarters. We also map out what we think are realistic 12 month targets. Some of our Buys have 50-100%+ 12 month upside.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

For Monday we expect Nutanix to have a bullish analyst day. We expect the Street to continue to raise numbers based on the event. We were pretty bullish on Nutanix leading up to earnings March 1st.

Ahead of the quarter here's what we said to "Nail Tech Earnings" members,

"We are very bullish on Nutanix and expect a strong quarter and a strong guide."

Here's the stock since earnings.

Rocket ship.

We still have big EPS upside versus the Street and we think that can come out on their analyst day on Monday (Past reports: Here, Here, Here).

Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

We spoke to the company in February (Report here). We actually have upside to earnings despite Apple being 24% of their revenues. What makes this a little more exciting is people are probably short worried about Apple. Also the stock has underperformed. (See below) If our numbers are right then we'd guess pre-earnings will be a good entry to a building story with 50% upside potential.

If they can manage to put up a good quarter in the face of Apple weakness based on other drivers, then when Apple ramps up for their launches later this year, you have multiple drivers. (See our full report here).

With the stock down and shorted with skeptics, we think this is an interesting story.

We're Speaking To 12 Of The Most Important Tech Companies This Week

Here's our current schedule to speak to managements at the following tech companies.

