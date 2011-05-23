Looking bleak

For some time now I have found little if anything to purchase. Today's market action brings us closer, but no where near the finish line. I remain with cash in hand to invest, and will stay that way until value begins to once again enter the market place. Of the stocks that might be close are ABT, JNJ, and INTC. All need further correction to ADD to these positions. They all need 5-8% more decline to just to enter the upper tier of a buyable level.