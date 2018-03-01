Comparing Intel VS AMD Marketing

We will all be watching for uptake in the embedded sector.

Recently, AMD (AMD) has launched new lines of processors in the embedded space complete with a swath of partners. This is great right? Well, yes, but we aren't going to be able to judge market acceptance until we see sales.

What does Intel (INTC) do in this situation? Intel launches a campaign to blast awareness of their offerings far and wide. I'd guess an online registration or conference participation might lead to receiving such an email.

The following images are taken from an email sent to a source's work email address.

So, obviously, the idea is to flood the market with a tons of information flowing into the enterprise community. There are a series of products available for instant purchase as well as various product segments which are surely ones that AMD is targeting.

What does AMD provide with it's announcement? A wall of text that few will see and fewer will read. This material is interesting only to investors and analysts following the announcements page and possibly tech sites that some people working in the space might notice.

Now, based on this, we can predict what will happen at the end of this quarter and the next. It's the same thing that happens with every new product launched.

One, the market gets hyped about the new launching products and expects market share gains. Two, Intel takes steps to sell into AMD's target segment before AMD is able to spread professional marketing material and awareness into the sector. Three, the market is disappointed in AMD's results.

Basically, the embedded product kickoff and development cycle has been filled, presumably spurred via targeted discounting or reseller promotions, such that AMD has to slowly grow their market awareness and adoption metrics through a series of existing partners.

However, the question is 'what is AMD doing outside of the technical arena to combat these obvious and expected tactics?' While AMD does not have the revenues to compete through financially means this does not imply it should ignore the issue. Instead, it should look for financially asymmetric means to counter such moves.

Finally, let me be clear, I'm not suggesting there is anything inappropriate in what I see happening from either an ethical or competitive viewpoint. At first glance this is simply healthy competition without it being clear that AMD even has a team on the field.