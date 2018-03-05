Catching Up - Where Has Bob Been?

Here's a summary of why you haven't heard from me.

The unexpected is just what happened to me.

As an investor the unexpected can occur at any time.

To my Seeking Alpha friends and followers:

Back in mid December I was admitted for a double lung transplant. The first of this month I was released for out-patient care. I will remain in this status for the next three months before returning home to St. Simons Island.

Prior to the transplant I was suffering from Pulmonary Fibrous a rare terminal lung disease for more than a year and required ever increasing amounts of oxygen support. My life expectancy was less than a year.

I've still got some work to do in building back my strenght and weight but the new lungs are working great and I am without oxygen support.

The Passive Management Plan I've developed has worked like a champ.

Forgive me if I don't comment on this one but I trust you will understand.

Bob