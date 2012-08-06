A Dividend Growth Investor Looks At Earning Season - Part Five

Earning Season is a little lighter for Dividend Growth investors this week with Tuesday being the biggest day. in full swing and so far the buys for Dividend Growth investors have been slim. Hopefully the week ahead will bring more bargains. Last week I was able to buy small positions in Tower Group (NASDAQ:TWGP) Teco Energy (NYSE:TE), Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) and final Bristol - Myers (NYSE:BMY). A few of the companies I'm watching this week include: Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA), WP Carey - (NYSE:WPC), CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL), Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN).

I plan to check in at 9:30 to see how the market reacts to the stocks on our shopping list. Again. I am looking for dividend growth stocks that missed earning estimates and as such have suffered significant price drops. Again I'll wait until later in the day to make my purchases. I not trying to time the bottom, just hoping to buy a few of the stocks we want at a discount. Remember in our case we're looking only at stocks that have proven they can supply steady reliable retirement income from the growing dividends they produce.

Here are just some of the companies reporting this week of interest to Dividend Growth investors:

8-6

American States Water - (NYSE:AWK)

Health Care Reit - (HCN)

MFA Financial - (NYSE:MFA)

8-7

Avista Corp -

Apollo Residential - (NYSE:AMTG)

Emerson Electric - (NYSE:EMR)

Energy Transfer Partners - (NYSE:ETP)

First Energy Corp. - (NYSE:FE)

Molsen/Coors - (NYSE:TAP)

P G & E Corp. - (NYSE:PCG)

Stonemor Partners - (NYSE:STON)

W P Carey & Co. -

8-8

Atmos Energy - (NYSE:ATO)

BP Prudhue Bay - (NYSE:BPT)

Century Link -

Integry Energy - (NYSE:TEG)

PPL Corp. -

8-9

Cedar Fair -

Windstream -

8-10

Enbridge Energy Management - (NYSE:EEQ)

In early parts of this series many of you have shared earning season stories and strategies we can all learn from. It is always great to hear from other DG Investors with dry powder about what's on your shopping list this earning season and what bargains you have gotten this season. May your earning season continue to prove successful.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional investment advisor or financial analyst. You need to do your own research and due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.

Disclosure: I am long AMTG, AVA, HCN, TWGP, TE, TWO, BMY.