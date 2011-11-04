One From the Road

Folks, I’m making my way back to Chicago today after taking part in yesterday’s Biz 880 Miami Money Expo. Big thanks to Bull & Bear Institute, Currensee, Daniel “The MoneyMan” Frishberg, Charles Schwab and everyone who came out for making the event a rousing success. All the presentations and breakout sessions on stocks, futures, real estate, forex and more were absolutely fantastic—hopefully we’ll be able to bring this show to a city near you very soon.

Because I’m travelling, my pal John Ransom, editor of the wonderful, essential Townhall Finance, pinch hit for me on the broadcast this morning. As always, he knocked it out of the park with some great stuff about today’s lukewarm unemployment numbers, the ongoing European situation and the ways higher taxes are crushing the private sector here in the States. But one thing he said really warmed the cockles of my heart, and I wanted to bring it up here on the blog.

Like me, John is a bull. And he’s bullish for one reason: because he believes in this country, these United States of America. He knows that the greatest companies in the world are here, and that the innovation that powers the entire globe is born of the American entrepreneurial spirit. There may be a lot of headwinds for the economy, both domestically and globally. But when it comes right down to it, are you willing to bet against the greatest country in the history of civilization? I know I’m not, and I’m glad to know John isn’t either. I knew I liked that guy!

www.thejackbshow.com

Facebook / Twitter