Commodity Currents: Trending Tuesday.

Equities floated higher supported at 1360 for now with sellers waiting at the highs again so have to watch and see if S&P500 can get a close over 1372. 10yr Treasuries reversed direction in almost a mirror image of prior session with longs unwilling to buy the highs while a close under 131-20 could trade down to 130-26. Same story with the Dollar taking the path of least resistance lower falling under 79.50 but finds support at 79.35 keeping the sellers away for now anyway but tomorrow is another day. Another trend less day in Gold trading within a narrow 15.50 range still capped at 1648.98 while an inside day in Sliver pausing after yesterday's drop. The plot thickens in Crude once again trading on either side of 103.52 with sellers checking gains at 104.00 while buyers still support 102.85 although trading action looks like sellers might gain the upper hand driving prices under 102.00. Small pull back for Natural gas on declining volume still holding 2.062 after yesterday's advance, could be buy as long as this support holds with 2.200 next upside objective. Hogs sold off to new contract lows but recovered toward the close however but still can't rule out a trade to 85.00 but the real mover was Cattle, limit down at one point after falling through 114.00 on a surge of volume so this move is not over. More excitement in the grains with Oats exploding over 4 percent higher on a spike in volume taking prices back over the 200dma of 640 first since late March but can prices hold? Third time's a charm for Soybeans exceeding 1460 led by Soybean Meal, we have seen this before so have to keep an eye for any changes in trend as nothing goes up forever. Corn was the weakest unable to say over 612 whereas Wheat struggled unsuccessfully to close over 640. Coffee was on the move closing over 182.00 now bumping up against 185.00 with 179.50 now support which should hold on a pull back, inside day for Sugar following yesterday's border line day could be pausing for an oversold bounce from these levels with 22.20 the first likely stop, Cocoa charged higher challenging the 100dma but unable to close over it at 2280, for now anyway. Orange Juice was higher on likely short covering but needs to clear 145.00 before moving higher. Two sided trade for Cotton as 93.00 checked gains but 90.00 supported offering something for both sellers and buyers alike but longs might have the advantage with prices closing over 91.00.

