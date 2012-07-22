Commodity Currents: The Week In Review.

Stocks managed to stay positive this week trading lower at one point before the S&P500 recovered to remain over 1350.50 keeping 1,400 within reach if can trade over 1376.00 whereas Nasdaq 100 challenged 2563.45 which held allowing prices to recover while unable to close over 2620.55 so have to keep an eye on that. 10yr Treasuries remain overbought but keep advancing flirting with new contract highs as 133-28 is seen as support. The Dollar held its own bouncing off 82.90 but otherwise still hovering under 84.00 looking like it could break out but would like to see more buying conviction this close to a key resistance level otherwise could see prices fall back.

Gold didn't do much still capped by 1593.20 but supported by 1554.60 difficult to say where prices are going to go as recent price action has been marked by profit-taking and short-covering rallies with Silver able to close over 27.200 which is encouraging but still needs to exceed 20.805 to make more upside but that doesn't seem likely unless there is committed buying which so far is lacking.

Crude advanced in high gear driving through 90.00 almost making it to 95.00 before pulling back a little although further gains appear to be more difficult and Natural gas really heated up looking to challenging 3.275 as support is seen at 2.683 although gains have mostly been short-covering, its possible new buyers could enter if prices appear to move higher instead of pulling back.

Hogs slipped a little rejected at 81.425 but managed to hold 79.725 but longer term can't rule out a trade to 75.000 while Cattle remains largely range bound between 120.00 and 125.00 struggling to advance beyond 122.80 and 123.070 with longer term support seen at 118.645.

Corn continues to pop higher by 11.34% this week printing a new contract high at 799 with no sign of a reversal with Wheat following adding 11.34% to its gains printing a new contract high as well while Soybeans pushed higher up 10.21% blazing new contract highs but the real star performer this week is Soybean meal higher by 14.53% with no end in sight however what goes up will ultimately comes back down just a matter of time for now the trend is your friend and the direction is still higher prices.

Coffee pulled back to successfully test 176.85 after slipping through 180.00 with 200.00 still the upside objective but buying conviction is lacking here with Sugar advancing just shy of 24.00 a resistance area while sweet for longs as prices bounced nicely off 22.20 the real work lies in prices advancing beyond 24.00 while Cocoa remains supported by 2,191 but unable to advance beyond 2,246 largely range bound for now. Orange Juice remained on top of the bottom lower by 10.24 falling through 116.35 although holding 110.00 but risking a retest of 100.00 unless buyers retake the initiative and Cotton continues to hold 70.67 but that's about all its doing as upside objective still remains 79.21.

