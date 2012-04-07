Introducing The Braeburn Group

Over the next few days I will be preparing the narrative for the Braeburn Group March Quarter Apple revenue and earnings estimate index. The new group is the successor to the AAPL Independent Analysts group and takes its name from the Braeburn apple, a hybrid cultivar and variety of the popular fruit. The Braeburn Group forum debuted last week and is the first step in the development of a web presence for this collection of independent Apple analysts. There's no fee to join the community but registration is required.

Ahead of the publication of the full March quarter index and accompanying narrative, the index participants, comprised of traders, investors and long-time Apple watchers, are forecasting on average March quarter revenue of $43.543 billion, representing anticipated revenue growth of 76.5% and eps of $12.99 per share, representing anticipated eps growth of about 103%. This compares to revenue growth of 73.27% in the December quarter and eps growth of 115.7%.

Following publication of the Braeburn Group March quarter index, I will be publishing my own preliminary estimates for the quarter. For the fiscal year ending in September, I reiterate my expectation of greater than $180 billion in revenue and earning at or above $56 per share. I will update my $790 price target published in early February soon after the release of March quarter results.

My narrative of the Braeburn Group estimates and my own estimates for the March quarter will be published over the next several days. In the meantime, all Seeking Alpha readers are welcome to join the AAPL Independent Analysts group on LinkedIn and the Braeburn Group forum.

Disclosure: I am long AAPL.