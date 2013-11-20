Notable Stock Activity From 3rd Quarter Filings

We compiled a short list of notable stocks based on changes in activist investor portfolios from 13F filings. For access to the full report you can visit our website here.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
Third Point increased their holding significantly
Morgans Hotel Group (NASDAQ:MHGC)
Centaurus Capital increased their holding significantly
Tim Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)
CTC Media (NASDAQ:CTCM)
Centaurus Capital initiated large new positions
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)
Marcato Capital Management initiated a large new position
Air Chemicals (NYSE:APD)
Pershing Square Capital doubled their holding
Safeway (NYSE:SWY)
Two new holders, Sandell Asset Management and Cibelli Mario, along with previous Jana Partners holding
Marvell Tech Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Seneca Capital near full redemption
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)
Icahn Partners fully redeemed
Bally Technologies (NYSE:BYI)
P2 Capital Partners significant redemption
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Two out of five holders fully redeemed
Citigroup (NYSE:C)
Two of three holders fully redeemed
Office Depot (NYSE:ODP)
Two of three holders fully redeemed, one large position remaining for Starboard Value Partners
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)
Fully redeemed by Harbinger Holdings
Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.