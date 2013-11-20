Notable Stock Activity From 3rd Quarter Filings

We compiled a short list of notable stocks based on changes in activist investor portfolios from 13F filings. For access to the full report you can visit our website here.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Third Point increased their holding significantly

Morgans Hotel Group (NASDAQ:MHGC)

Centaurus Capital increased their holding significantly

Tim Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

CTC Media (NASDAQ:CTCM)

Centaurus Capital initiated large new positions

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Marcato Capital Management initiated a large new position

Air Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Pershing Square Capital doubled their holding

Safeway (NYSE:SWY)

Two new holders, Sandell Asset Management and Cibelli Mario, along with previous Jana Partners holding

Marvell Tech Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Seneca Capital near full redemption

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Icahn Partners fully redeemed

Bally Technologies (NYSE:BYI)

P2 Capital Partners significant redemption

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Two out of five holders fully redeemed

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Two of three holders fully redeemed

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP)

Two of three holders fully redeemed, one large position remaining for Starboard Value Partners

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Fully redeemed by Harbinger Holdings

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.