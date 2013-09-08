Every Morning
Sep. 08, 2013
Every morning in Africa a gazelle wakes up. It knows it must move faster than the lion or it will not survive.
Every morning a lion wakes up and it knows it must move faster than the slowest gazelle or it will starve.
It doesn't matter if you are the lion or the gazelle, when the sun comes up, you better be moving.
― Attributed to Roger Bannister
Actually, it does matter and it is much better to be the lion.
― Addendum attributed to Chris DeMuth Jr