Martin Luther King's Dream
Jan. 20, 2014 10:34 AM ET8 Comments
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
How about today? Today works for me if it works for you.