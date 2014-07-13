Not The Typical Lemonade Stand

It may have come to your attention that there have been some stunning successes on getting funding on Kickstarter recently.

The production of this potato salad raised $48,466 from 5,905 backers.

So, my son, the portfolio manager of Lion Investments, thought he would give it a try and is going to launch an effort to find backers for his first operating business, a boutique lemonade stand. He watched William Ackman: Everything You Need to Know About Finance and Investing in Under an Hour and is ready to start his first round of financing to cover his start-up costs. If you have any feedback on this project, please leave it here. The link takes you to his first draft effort at a first business plan. If you ever operated a lemonade stand or ran any other type of small business, you might have advice on how to get started.

Thank you.

