Quote Of The Day – Monday, May 04, 2015
May 04, 2015 7:03 AM ET
Hedge Fund Manager, Value, Event Driven, Special Situations
Contributor Since 2011
Chris DeMuth Jr founded Rangeley Capital LLC, a hedge fund focused on SPACs and event driven opportunities and Sifting the World SPAC and event driven research for accredited investors.
Over a long season the luck evens out, and skill shines through. But in a series of three out of five, or even four out of seven, anything can happen. In a five-game series, the worst team in baseball will beat the best about 15 percent of the time. Baseball science may still give a team a slight edge, but that edge is overwhelmed by chance.
- Michael Lewis
