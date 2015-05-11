10% Annual Net Return With Orbitz

Deal Target Description

Orbitz Worldwide (NYSE:OWW) is an international online travel company/OTC that offers websites for leisure and business travelers to research and buy travel services.

Deal Terms

On February 12, 2015, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced a definitive deal in which it will acquire OWW for $12.00 per share in cash.

Deal Financing

Financing is not a condition to closing this deal.

Deal Conditions

The Boards of Directors of both companies approved the deal, which is subject to approval by the shareholders of a majority of Orbitz Worldwide's common stock and other customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The HSR application was filed on February 23, 2015. The deal received a second request from the Department of Justice on March 25, 2015.

The gating deal condition will be the ongoing HSR review. Expedia has a 58% market share and Orbitz has another 21% of the online travel agency/OTA market segment. Other competitors include Priceline (PCLN) at 16%. However, even with about 79% of the OTA market, there are other channels in the travel industry.

The OTA segment is about 14% of US airline gross bookings. So, after the EXPE-OWW deal, the combined company will control about 11% of such bookings.

Deal Price

The deal price was on the low end of historically comparable transactions.

The $0.39 spread is worth about a 10% annual net return is the deal closes around early September 2015 as anticipated.

Deal Alternatives

There were several alternative bidders; if this deal fails to close, it is likely that OWW could announce an alternative deal. If a long-term shareholder bought OWW today, there could be better opportunities than this $12 deal. Within the next few years, OWW could pursue a self-help leveraged recapitalization that would pay out $12 in a special dividend and keep the remaining equity in the hands of public shareholders.

Event Driven Investing with Equity Options

No equity options have better ratio of risk to reward than simply owning a long position in OWW common stock.

Conclusion

A long position in OWW at the current market price offers an attractive annual net return relative to its downside and probability of closing. The best part of an investment in OWW is that it is actually worth the $12 per share that EXPE is paying. If you buy OWW here, you are stuck between owning $12 per share in cash and a value investment with a solid balance sheet and a 10% unlevered free cash flow.