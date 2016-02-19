Will Iconix Sell?

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) is a brand management company and owner of a diversified portfolio of consumer brands including Ocean Pacific/OP. Sports Direct International (OTCPK:SDISY) has been building up its stake in Iconix to the point that Iconix adopted a poison pill to block a creeping takeover. Since then, Iconix reaffirmed their 2015 guidance and announced its conclusions pertaining to an SEC comment letter process. This should have no impact on cash or EPS if their other books were done correctly.

What's next for the company? As they clean up their books, Iconix should expect suitors. As far as suitors for OP's Hannah Davis, they are too late - she is happily engaged to Dererk Jeter.