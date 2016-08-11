My Yes Pile

Act

Over time, some of my ideas have worked and are already played out, others have failed and are not going to redeem themselves, and yet others are simply no longer priorities. So what are the action items? Elsewhere I hint or attempt to persuade; here I will just tell you what I would do (and have done) today. If something look interesting, click on the link, use it as a starting point for your own work, or kick off a discussion in the comment section below.

Arb

These have positive expected values. I own them and am (so far) glad I do.

Another that you might want to own is ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS). Lisa Peng helped me get increasingly comfortable with the company and its management. The company is in the process of collapsing their separately listed shares; IMOS should benefit in the months ahead.

Join

These sites are worth joining for their signup bonuses and optionality.

Site Get Details Motif $100 sign up bonus Deposit $1,000 and make one trade Fundrise Free sign ups Just sign up to see real estate offers Predict It $50 Deposit $50. They match with $50 Coinbase $10 Buy $100 of BTC and they add $10

These don't scale quite as well, but I take free money wherever I can. These are some of my favorites, but keep a look out for others. Brokerage and bank sign up bonuses are often quite attractive for this low interest rate environment.

Buy

Here are a few things that I like that you might too.

As for the latter, if you want to be able to shoot, it is worth preceding any panic over public policy that could make ammo unavailable. There is no mention of ammo in the Constitution. This, this, and this are packaged to last.

Read

Here is some of my recent summer reading.

Book About Verdict Digital Gold bitcoin Fun recent history of people behind BTC Investing in Justice litigation finance Primer on a new investment interest Bloodsport 1980s M&A Worth it for bankers and arbs alike Chaos Monkeys Silicon Valley Valley startup to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

This is some pretty light fare but readable with numerous kids talking and climbing over you simultaneously.

Live

Here is where I think about living when I am in the mood to move.

Live Why? Details Wyoming Favorite tax state Live in beauty, earn in WY, shop MT Dominica Ex-pat pick Don't move to the DR by accident Puerto Rico Tax free carry The best tax for PMs within the US N Zealand Favorite spot I never get homesick there

Give

I want to give away all I have but I want to do so thoughtfully.

Donate Why? Details Khan Academy Online lessons Free education for anyone Watsi Healthcare Directly fund healthcare abroad Grace Science Gene research Finding cures for rare diseases Not Trump Poor ROI Unlikely to win or live up to promises

I know and trust the people who run the non-profits that I support. I try to hold my due diligence to the same standards when allocating my own money to philanthropy as I do when allocating capital for profit.

Love

Get a prenup. Merger agreements are written contemplating problems, but they are written when the parties do not expect those problems. It might feel unnecessary, unfriendly, or suspicious, but it is always better to hash out the details when everyone is friends. Ideally, find love when you are in school. Jobs are still somewhat gender segregated, so it does not get easier later and there will be adverse selection over time. Pass on any close calls. As I mentioned when discussing emotional control,

If you are thinking about getting married and the decision fails to make it into the "easy yes" pile, then I would strongly advocate passing. He or she will make you miserable and take half of your stuff. If you pass, then you can always get married to someone else later. This is a lifelong process of collecting optionality. Every hour of everyday you are leaving your future self with more choices.

Err in the direction of making reversible mistakes - say "no" to close calls.

Pass

These are the current contents of my "yes" pile. I hope they are of some interest. However, what really improves the results of your thinking process is to have a big "no" pile. You can improve almost anything by saying "no" more. If you can get really comfortable with allowing others to seize marginal opportunities (which often pay off), you will be better at saving your own resources for the best ones.