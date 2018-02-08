Long Austin

Austin, TX is one of four cities selected for Amazon’s (AMZN) Whole Foods grocery delivery through Prime Now. This is another reason to try Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member. It is also another reason to try Austin. While the city still has stiff competition for Amazon’s HQ2 (especially from the DC environs), it remains one of the favorites, which could further drive up its commercial real estate prices. It was interesting to see Amazon start its Super Bowl ad with, “In Austin…”
I do essentially all of my shopping on Amazon, but first I put anything that isn’t highly time-sensitive on this site. It is the equivalent of placing limit orders instead of market orders (and limit orders are essentially always better). That being said, Walmart’s (WMT) Jet has recently been beating out a number of Amazon prices on stuff I’ve needed. You can get a discount on Jet here.
