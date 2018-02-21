12 Rules For Life
I hate this genre.
I recoil from “self-help” type books, walk quickly past them in the airport, and rarely buy or read them. So I only inadvertently stumbled upon Jordan Peterson when he was interviewed on a recent podcast earlier this month. That was enough to get me to buy and read the book. The author writes and thinks clearly while presenting important ideas in accessible ways. Much of this content is familiar, but even where it is redundant with stuff you already know, it is reaffirming and inspiring. Here is a recent talk he gave; check it out and, if still interested, check out the book and leave your reactions in the comments below:
Humorous, surprising and informative, Dr. Peterson tells us why skateboarding boys and girls must be left alone, what terrible fate awaits those who criticize too easily, and why you should always pet a cat when you meet one on the street.
What does the nervous system of the lowly lobster have to tell us about standing up straight (with our shoulders back) and about success in life? Why did ancient Egyptians worship the capacity to pay careful attention as the highest of gods? What dreadful paths do people tread when they become resentful, arrogant and vengeful? Dr. Peterson journeys broadly, discussing discipline, freedom, adventure and responsibility, distilling the world's wisdom into 12 practical and profound rules for life. 12 Rules for Life shatters the modern commonplaces of science, faith and human nature, while transforming and ennobling the mind and spirit of its readers.
