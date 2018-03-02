Winning Trade

President Trump seems to see everything, including trade, as a zero sum game in which one wins only when someone else loses. Here are some resources that might be useful to anyone who shares this view of free markets and free trade. First, Khan Academy’s Macroeconomics including their section on trade offers some good basics; I am a Khan donor, coach, and student. I also recommend MIT’s economics offerings including international trade. MIT is especially strong in game theory and behavioral economics.

As its subtitle claims, Economics in One Lesson is the shortest and surest way to understand basic economics. It is based on Frédéric Bastiat’s What Is Seen and What Is Not Seen. I hand out copies as party favors to visitors interested in knowing enough economics to avoid folly. It can be useful to know some econ if you are in a position of authority (e.g. president of the United States of America, and so forth). Chapter 11, “Who’s “Protected” by Tariffs?” updates the case for free trade made earlier in The Wealth of Nations. Not much of a reader? You can watch a video summary here (warning: soporific voice and background music; caffeine recommended):

A free, open market is not a zero sum game. With a bit of economic literacy, you learn that you don’t need to bully someone else in order to win.

It’s easy!