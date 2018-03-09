Storm Stuff

4 Ways to Survive in Comfort When You’re Snowed In

I snapped this picture on my way home from work this week. Town was empty. I didn’t pass a single person on my mile walk. Six sections of town are still blocked off by downed trees and power lines. Many people still lack electricity. There’s no such thing as bad weather… when you’re prepared. Here are four things I use and recommend for storms such as this.

Luci Light

This is a terrific little light: compact, durable, inexpensive, bright, and compact. The solar panel holds a charge well. We have them for each member of the family (kids waste batteries, so solar is great for kids).

Jump Starter I love overkill. Literal and figurative overkill is a great idea versus the alternative of under kill. In this case, I like a 4000 Amp battery. Besides starting our cars and trucks, including a diesel which takes a bit of work to turnover, it can recharge phones and other batteries. Lithium battery technology has allowed for much more compact and inexpensive batteries than in the recent past.

KatanaBoy

I love Japanese saws. They are lighter and faster than western designs. The genius is that they only cut when you pull, allowing for much thinner blades. This is my favorite one for outdoor use (they also have great ones for precision woodworking). It cuts through large trees with a speed similar to a chainsaw, but it is easier to take care of and takes up less space in your truck. If you get blocked in, this will get you out quickly and easily.

Celox

My 4-year old likes to build precarious pillow forts and recently tumbled from a particularly high pillow tower onto the corner of an oak coffee table. The table won. Heads bleed. A lot. My first question was whether he learned anything. He assured me that he didn’t. Many first aid kits lack Celox so it is worth adding. Sprinkle it on a fresh wound and apply pressure as usual and it will stop the bleeding fast enough to get to the ER (or to get back to stacking pillows on your fort). If you get hurt in a big storm, you are your own emergency service and your family will have to be able to take care of itself for a while.

So that is some of my favorite storm stuff. But here’s what’s more important than stuff: skills. Know how to use your stuff – in the cold, in the dark, in a rush, when there are other problems at the same time (there is a cliché that “trouble comes in threes” but also cockpit data that indicate trouble comes in around seven problems, on average, for it to get deadly). Without making it a big paranoid deal, make sure each family member has non-emergency time to use all of your emergency gear. Let the kids use the solar lights. Restart the car by yourself. Cut your own wood with the Japanese saw. Take turns administering first aid. You won’t handle anything any better than you’ve practiced, so practice.