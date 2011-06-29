I'll opt out of being LinkedIn

LinkedIn (LNKD) has been around for nearly a decade and has been the buzz of the market for a few weeks now with its recent IPO. Is the market that starved for something exciting to happen that this company deserves so much attention? Yes, it has a strong following and advertising revenues in place, but does it really have the strength or proprietary technology needed to sustain its current stock price as new players enter the scene of professional networking? Let's face the facts.....probably not. LinkedIn has the advantage of being well branded and early to market, but the arena of social/professional networking is easily entered. It’s too early to tell where the investing public will set the price resistant ceiling and floor on LinkedIn. The volatility will make for some opportunities for those with the stomach for swing trading, as for me I’ll be watching from a distance.