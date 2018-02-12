Antero Resources is a natural gas driller with a promising, high return platform, and a plan to grow cash flow through high reinvestment. This article will provide an overall summary of salient points versus the typical charts, graphs financial tables usually transferred from company literature to articles. Now let’s get to it!

I’ll refer you to the Antero Resources Investor Day presentation of 1-18-2018 as reference, it's on their website. AR plans to grow production from 2.7 Bcfe/d in 2018 to 5.2 Bcfe/d by 2022. Now that is quite a sizeable increase, but what is that really worth to the investor? Nothing if cash is never returned! They do claim free cash flow under different scenarios of oil and gas prices, but investors still have to wait for that claim to develop in 2019 and in the ensuing years. The projection looks favorable, but why wait, how about acting now and worry less about growing production? They are more hedged in upfront years, but that tapers off as one goes out to 2022. Furthermore, everybody and their brother is growing production in the Utica and Marcellus Shales. So, who’s to think prices will even be good for that 5.2 Bcfe investors are stuck with in 2022 and beyond? Bobody knows, including AR. Yet, there is a tact that can be taken that is better.

On slide 84 of their investor presentation, they show Free Cash Flow, Growth Capex, and Maintenance Capex. Let’s eyeball the charts and do a little math. Why does Growth Capex have to be so high? In 2019 alone, it approximates $1 billion, or about $3.16 per share based on approximately 316 million shares outstanding at the end of Q3. There is absolutely no logic in reinvesting nearly $5 billion in capex from 2019 through 2022, it is time to put some of that cash in the pockets of shareholders, a bird in the hand, if you will. Think about it, that’s over $12 per share. Say they cut growth cap ex in half in year 2019, that would mean $500 million plus another $250 of free cash flow available for repurchases. (Note – assuming with half the reinvestment in 2019, AR gets half the projected free cash flow, just to be conservative). They can still drill with the remaining $500 million. That $750 million is a $2.37 per share dividend. Now let’s say they continue on their merry way to drill using the 2019 plan in 2020. So, what is the result to shareholders? A $2.37 dividend, half the planned 2019 drilling inventory saved for the future, and a stock with pretty much the same future ahead of it in 2020 as in 2019. Further, that $2.37 could be used for a repurchase instead of a dividend, depending on one’s view of best capital allocation for shareholders.

Now this is simply an illustration of how delayed drilling and capital return to shareholders can be of benefit. Focus on returning that $2.37 per share now versus more production with unknown value in the future. The risks of a huge natural gas glut increase as each Marcellus/Utica driller announces their capital plans. In the end, AR would end up with high production with current plans, but again, what is the price in 2023 and beyond? Answer is unknown! As of Analyst Day they show hedging currently in place for production out to 2022 is far less in later years.

What else could AR do? They could cash in more of their hedge book and immediately use that cash for a dividend or repurchase. They could also sell off more holdings in Antero Midstream (AM) and use the proceeds for repurchases. The value of AM per AR share is above $8 per share as of 2-9-2018.

The opportunity that lurks for a large investor is taking a position in the stock to ensure the logic of the above argument gets heard. Already SailingStone Capital Partners LLC has spoken up through the letter attached to their 13D filing on 01-29-2018. They have an ~11% position. An entity with $270 million to invest could take a 5% position and get a seat at the table. The interesting thing is the short interest of ~26.4 million shares as of 1-31-2018. Taking a 5% position would have a neat effect on the shorts, most of whom one would guess are natural gas speculators versus investors. Lastly, it appears there are a couple of well-known investors who have large positions in the stock, having paid higher prices, and they probably wouldn’t mind seeing value get recognized sooner rather than later. We’ll know more about that as 13Fs get filed this week.

Antero Resources did issue an announcement on 1-29-2018 that they are evaluating ways to take action. With earnings coming out after market close on 2-13-2018, we’ll see if there is any immediate action.

