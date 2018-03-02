Anadarko Petroleum - The Short Version

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

The company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources in the Rocky Mountains, the southern United States, the Appalachian basin, and Alaska. They are also a producer in the deep water Gulf of Mexico.

Future Value

My short-term (3-6 week hold) target price for the stock is $58.90, with an initial trailing stop at $56.26. My future (5 year hold) target price for the stock is $63, which is an average annual return of 2%. A prior five year hold of the stock would have returned an average of (-5%) per year. Please remember that any investment has the potential for loss and that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Fair Warning

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) – FYE 12/2017 – UNDER VALUED – The stock is currently trading below my most recent $144 fair value estimate. Please See Linked Worksheet