AutoNation, Inc. - The Quick Version

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer. The core brands of new vehicles the company sells are manufactured by Toyota, Ford, Honda, Nissan, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, BMW, and Volkswagen. The company also offers new and used vehicle financing, and new and used vehicle parts and service.

Listed competitors are Group 1 Automotive, Penske Automotive Group, and Sonic Automotive

Future Value

My short-term (3-6 week hold) target price for the stock is $57.16, with an initial trailing stop at $48.92. My future (5 year hold) target price for the stock is $61, which is an average annual return of 5%. A prior five year hold of the stock would have returned an average of 6% per year. Please remember that any investment has the potential for loss and that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Fair Warning

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) – FYE 12/2017 – UNDER VALUED – The stock is currently trading below my most recent $86 fair value estimate. Please See Linked Worksheet