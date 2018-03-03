Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

AutoNation, Inc. - The Quick Version

Summary

Allen Drops His Apple.

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer. The core brands of new vehicles the company sells are manufactured by Toyota, Ford, Honda, Nissan, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, BMW, and Volkswagen. The company also offers new and used vehicle financing, and new and used vehicle parts and service.

Listed competitors are Group 1 Automotive, Penske Automotive Group, and Sonic Automotive

Future Value
My short-term (3-6 week hold) target price for the stock is $57.16, with an initial trailing stop at $48.92. My future (5 year hold) target price for the stock is $61, which is an average annual return of 5%. A prior five year hold of the stock would have returned an average of 6% per year. Please remember that any investment has the potential for loss and that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Fair Warning
AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) – FYE 12/2017 – UNDER VALUED – The stock is currently trading below my most recent $86 fair value estimate. Please See Linked Worksheet

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.