Tencent Holdings Ltd. (00700: HKG) announced that on April 12, it bought back 620,000 shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a total of around HKD 160 million. The maximum repurchase price was HKD 251 apiece and the minimum price was HKD 250 apiece. Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that specializes in the provision of Internet value-added services, mobile and telecommunications value-added services and online advertising services to users in China.