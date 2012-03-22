Agile Property Acquires Five Land Plots In Hainan

+ On March 21, Agile Property Holdings Ltd. acquired four land plots for residential buildings and one land plot for hotel operation in Wenchang city, Hainan province. The purchase was made through a tender offer and totaled CNY 270 million.

+ The area of the five land plots totaled 356,000 square meters, with gross floor area (NYSE:GFA) of 298,000 square meters. The average price of GFA is CNY 898 per square meter.

+ According to Agile, in 2011, the contracted sales value of the Hainan Clearwater Bay project reached CNY 7.2 billion, leading all real estate projects in Hainan.