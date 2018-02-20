Sunniva: An Amazing Site Visit And Interview

Not only that the market is giving investors a second chance. SNN is trading in our original buying range. It is cheap in comparison to any Licensed Producer in my view.

The planning that has gone into the Cathedral City property is second to none. The more you learn about it, the more you like it.

Sometimes you love a stock the most on the first day you find it and it goes downhill from there. Sunniva, however, gets better and better the deeper you dig.

Hi All. This is Ted Ohashi reporting back to you as promised from the site of Sunniva’s California Campus. In a nutshell, I am even more optimistic than I was before having had the opportunity to go through the planning and construction to date of the Cathedral City facility. Quite frankly, I was blown away.

Pictured is Rob Culver (left), Director of Operations and Mylad Piroozbkht who is a senior manager of the extraction facility. I apologize to Mylad if I have made a jumble of his name. I wish you could all have the opportunity to hear Rob recount the story of how this all came together and the way it will run. It is as unbelievable as it is inspiring.

The depth of planning that has been done with the newest in greenhouse technology cannot be matched in the industry, in my opinion. I think they have benefitted from Sunniva giving them the opportunity (and finances) to do the research necessary, the fact that they are both formally trained in the related fields of industrial engineering and manufacturing (Rob) and biochemistry (Mylad) and that they are located in the centre of a rapidly changing agricultural industrial region that uses the latest in greenhouse growing technology sometimes built on a scale that makes SNN;s California Campus look small. As Rob said several times in different ways, the pressure was on to get it right; not to get revenue coming in at any cost. Those who say growing cannabis is not the same as growing tomatoes are correct. But cannabis is a plant and it is perhaps much closer to growing flowers. Once this facility is up and running, I believe they will be able to produce a high-quality cannabis product using a system that will continually improve itself crop after crop.

The complexity of the assembly is a reflection of what I am so excited about. The Netherlands-based manufacturer prefabricates the structure, ships it to California where their own employees are sent do everything from unloading the parts to using their own specialized equipment and tools for the assembly. They do everything because the tolerances are minuscule and even a small variation can negatively impact the integrity of the entire structure. This could lead to unanticipated problems with the flow of air and water and could lead to the introduction of contaminants and pests in what is essentially a closed system. Even the site selections for ownership of the greenhouse locations and the location of the extraction plant was given considerable thought. For example, SNN examined the properties that Cathedral City had already identified as appropriate land for each use and acquired and/or tied down the best of those properties. I don’t know of another location for growing cannabis that is in the middle of commercial neighborhood. Bank of America may not provide services to cannabis operators but their Cathedral City branch is located within a stone’s throw of SNN’s greenhouse. It is also near a major intersection: Date Palm Drive and Ramon Road in Cathedral City.

I will go into more detail in a subsequent report but I must add that although Rob and Mylad are the people who will contribute significantly to making these projects successful, they did not feel it was appropriate to answer our questions about how the tenants were selected, whether banking and insurance is available, and so on. I agree. Suffice it to say I was dazzled by what they did share with me in describing the planning and operating considerations. I will get answers to the other questions shortly.

My initial report on the company was titled, “Sunniva: Leading the World's Two Largest Legal Cannabis Markets.” I am more convinced than ever that this statement will prove correct not only because of what I learned today but also because I can see Dr. Anthony Holler and Leith Pedersen’s fingerprints all over what is happening. Nothing is more important than strong management and Sunniva has it.

SNN’s stock and the overall market is giving investors the opportunity to buy in our original price range of $10 to $12½. When I talk about not chasing stocks up and not dumping them down this is the reason why. There is an opportunity here and investors should take advantage of it.