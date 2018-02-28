Sunniva: Two Key Puzzle Pieces Fall In Place

I am raising my upper buy limit for SNNVF from $10.50 to $12.00 per share. The stock price has come back and provides investors with an excellent buying opportunity.

Natural Health Services (NHS) continues to grow and is a leading cannabis-based medical clinic in Canada. NHS is a revenue-producing asset that will become significantly more valuable as SNNVF produces its own output.

SNNVF is well versed in the California regulations. Their facility will meet all requirements and represent a profitable operation. The Canadian facility will be a clone of this building.

Based on my recent site visit, I am more convinced than ever that SNNVF will have the most controlled, lowest cost cannabis production facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier last week, I visited the Sunniva’s California Campus located in Cathedral City, California. Here is a summary of my findings on the visit and news the company reported at the same time.

Sunniva (OTCQX: OTCQX:SNNVF) announced its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Sunniva Medical has contractually agreed to sell Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) and Canopy Growth has agreed to buy up to 45,000 kg. of dried cannabis annually under a two-year agreement. I calculate the gross value of the 45,000 kg. of cannabis is $450 million a year for each year of the agreement at a price of $10 per gram. The $450 million figure is to provide an indication of the order of magnitude of the contract.

On a recent site visit to SNNVF’s California Campus, it became clear to me the company has the most controlled and, in my opinion, a system capable of producing the lowest cost dried cannabis on a ‘seed to sale’ basis. This is especially true if you include Natural Health Services on the path from seed to sale.

SNN is akin to a puzzle where some the pieces are still missing but enough are now in place so we can identify the final picture. For me, two of the puzzle pieces that were added last week are the California Campus and its computer-controlled processing and the risk reduction resulting from the proof of concept that operations can be de-risked by preselling output.

I have had stocks, such as Namaste Technologies (OTC: OTCQB:NXTTF), that didn’t move right away and we prodded readers with ‘NXTTF – It’s Time to Fill Your Boots’ or gave followers a nudge with ‘Before You Can Sell LXRP High, You Must First Buy It Low.’ These were both follow up articles. SNNVF stock is giving us another chance to buy in an attractive range. We suggest you take advantage of the circumstances.

I am raising the buy limit from $10.50 to $12.00. At a recent price of $9.00 per share, aggressive buying seems in order.

As readers know, management is a most important consideration for me. Since my first report, I have had the chance to meet other people for the first time, work closely with existing contacts and receive feedback on management from people outside the company.

Dr. Anthony Holler is a co-founder, chief executive officer (CEO), chairman and director. Holler, who is leading the SNNVF team, is the former CEO and founder of ID Biomedical which was a leader in high quality, low-cost manufacturing of flu vaccines. ID Bio was sold to GlaxoSmithKline in 2005 for $1.7 billion. Dr. Holler invests in and takes an active role in every company he works with. He is engaged full time with a focus on increasing shareholder value. In the past few weeks, I have received comments from other people inside and outside the company and the information is universally positive including from people who knew him back in his ID Biomedical days. Holler’s formula was to recognize an industry that needed improvement, build a company to improve it and sell that company at a sizeable profit for all. It seems he is on the right path again with SNNVF.

Leith Pedersen is a co-founder, president, director and my main contact. Pedersen has an investment background as owner and CEO of Vida Wealth Management, Bahamas, investment advisor at Canaccord Wealth Management and partner and director of JF Mackie, an independent brokerage firm in Calgary, Alberta. He has impressed me with his extensive understanding of the industry and work ethic and seems to have a skill set perfectly suited for his role as president of SNN. In the past six weeks, I have communicated and spoken with Pedersen early in the morning prior to the market opening and late at night. Clearly, Pedersen is a member of a hard-working team.

Dave Negus is a recent addition as chief financial officer (CFO). Negus has over 20 years of financial leadership most recently as CFO of Luvo, Inc., a forward-thinking food company. Previously, Negus was vice president, corporate controller at lululemon athletica and led the finance team through their initial public offering. Mr. Negus received his Chartered Professional Accountant designation at Deloitte. He is a relatively new addition that I haven’t had the chance to interact with yet. But the internal feedback is positive.

I met Rob Culver (Director of Operations) and Mylad Piroozbakht (Manager, Formulation and Extraction) on my recent site visit to Cathedral City. These are two of the people with their feet on the ground at the California Campus. Both have formal education in areas related to agriculture and chemistry, namely industrial engineering (Rob) and biochemistry (Mylad). Rob led the discussion and impressed me with his knowledge and passion on the subject. Considerable planning has gone into the facility and I am convinced that SNN’s greenhouses will have the most controlled environment and operations in the cannabis industry.

Mylad explained, the extraction facility is set up the same way and will be ready to begin before the first SNNVF crop is harvested. As a result, they will probably have a breaking in period when they test the operation and systems with plants not grown by SNNVF.

Knowing that the high quality of people continues throughout the organization was a major plus for me.

California regulations: the investment community is discovering additional information regarding the business implication of the laws in the world’s largest cannabis market. The intent of regulators is to initially ensure many smaller entrepreneurs will be involved in the legal market and also to restrict the ability of large operators to immediately dominate the industry. None of this is news to SNNVF management. The growing and extraction facilities that have been prefabricated, delivered and are currently being assembled comply with local requirements. For example, the individual grow rooms are being constructed to meet the 22,000 sq. ft. size maximum set by California state law. The tenants for each room have been selected. When the California Campus is ready to start growing in approximately four months, all of the major requirements will be met.

The regulations allow SNNVF to own one of the eight grow rooms being constructed plus 20% of the others.

The SNNVF business model is to create its own brands and to provide full procurement services to select brands owned by others. The company has selected seven tenants/brands and these will be named on each cultivation license as required by California regulations. There will be a contract with each brand whereby SNN provides a turnkey cultivation solution and charge for the facility, nutrients, clones, management, and so forth. SNN will buy the plants from the tenants after deducting all the associated costs. The largest cost to the brand/tenant is the lease. SNN then provides other services including curing, extraction, packaging, and distribution. The initial California state licensing applications have been filed as required.

Legalization in California was approved by voters that passed Proposition 64 in the November 2016 election and is regulated under the Adult Use of Marijuana Act. The intention of the Act was to give small operators a head start on large, corporate growers and the restrictions are due to expire in 2023. But some relaxation has already occurred. For example, outdoor farms were limited to one acre in size but effective January 1, 2018, one farmer can apply for multiple one-acre licenses. So the government plan seems to be that size restrictions will end in five years or sooner.

The Grow Facility in Construction: Here is a picture of Phase One as of February 19, 2018. As is evident, this is a large facility comprising some 326,000 sq. ft. on 19 acres. The property was identified initially by Cathedral City as suitable for a grow operation. What is a little unusual is it is in a residential/commercial part of the city located at the main intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. The Bank of America may not provide banking services to cannabis companies but a Cathedral City branch is across the street. If Sunniva employees want a coffee, Starbucks is across the street. Conceivably, an employee could have a short walk home after work.

The frame is assembled from custom made, pre-fabricated parts by employees from the Netherland’s supplier. The tolerances are very exacting. The erectors bring their own equipment and tools and are the only people involved in the construction. Phase One will be ready for plants around the middle of 2018.

This picture shows the men using their specialized tools and equipment performing assembly.

This structure will include eight grow rooms of 22,000 sq. ft. each. Each room is completely self-contained and monitored and billed for individual use of power, water and so on. Each grower can select the strains to be grown in their area and the computer will adjust a myriad of variables best suited for the particular plant. The owner has access to their room and the only other people that need to go in are the scouts who test and monitor the plants at various stages of development with data to be entered into the computer. An iteration process ensures that relatively small, regular adjustments can be made in each room to maximize the yield from the plants. The crop cycle will be around eight weeks with five harvests expected per year.

The building uses diffused glass which scatters the light in a way that hot zones are eliminated. What is interesting is in California, cooling will be an issue in the summer months while in British Columbia, heating will be needed in the winter months. The water is virtually self-contained and the air processing means they can grow the most aromatic strains of cannabis without concern that the odour will leak out. There will be approximately 125 people employed by the facility of which 57 will be trimmers. Only the 30 scouts and the owner are allowed total access to the grow rooms. The building will also include a dispensary to sell completed products.

This facility, that is the same as that planned for Oliver, British Columbia, is designed to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis. It is clear to me that it will.

The Extraction Facility: as with the grow complex, the extraction location was taken from a list produced by Cathedral City. It is located around ten minutes from the greenhouse. It comprises two contiguous units totalling 3,200 sq. ft. in what looks like a small strip mall. The construction should be complete in six months and will likely acquire dried cannabis from another producer as SNNVF’s first crop will not be harvested by then. The capacity will be to process some 500 pounds of material per day assuming two shifts.

Presale of Cannabis to Canopy Growth: almost coincidently with my site visit, SNNVF announced a definitive supply agreement with Canopy Growth (USOTC: OTCPK:TWMJF). Under the terms of the agreement, Sunniva Medical, a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of SNNVF, has committed to sell and TWMJF has agreed to purchase up to 45,000 kg. of dried cannabis a year for each of the two years of the agreement starting in the first quarter of 2019. Although details were not disclosed, the product will be distributed through Tweed Main Street and provincial distribution channels including an online marketplace. It was also disclosed that revenues would be shared between SNNVF and TWMJF.

This agreement is important on several fronts.

It embellishes SNNVF’s management credibility. Management has said all along that they would be able to presell its output. This agreement establishes that management was correct. It should also not be lost on anyone that TWMJF is the leading cannabis producer in Canada and probably the world. This is a valuable association to make in this burgeoning industry. A major advantage in preselling output is to reduce operating risk. As an SNNVF shareholder, investors should be comforted in the knowledge that the company is reducing its revenue and income risk. To provide an order of magnitude measure, the gross retail value of the product covered in this agreement is approximately C$450 million at C$10 a gram. Although this is not a forecast, clearly it is a substantial amount. It strengthens SNNVF’s credibility with investors. A key factor for investors is management’s ability to deliver on its promises. This is an important promise that has now been fulfilled. It also represents proof of concept of SNNVF’s business to business plan. The company is one of the few that has B2B as a key part of their plan. The relatively unique approach will earn them a position in many diversified portfolios.

Some investors remarked on the fact that SNNVF’s stock price did not jump higher on the news. However, investors must understand that an individual stock is impacted by external factors. The news was announced on a down day for the major cannabis indexes such as the Canadian Cannabis Composite Index and the New Cannabis Ventures Licensed Producer Index. The weakness continued for the balance of the week as well. So don’t downgrade the importance of the news because it was released during a week in which stock prices were declining. This is a major accomplishment in my view.

Natural Health Services (NYSEMKT:NHS): I believe NHS is an overlooked and underappreciated asset. They own and operate a network of eight medical clinics in Canada located in Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba and specialize in medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). NHS connects patients with safe and effective medical cannabis products through Licensed Producers. NHS is Canada's largest network of true medical cannabis clinics working with 21 in-house physicians and two nurse practitioners specializing in the endocannabinoid system. These health care professionals provide unbiased expert consultation, education, and recommendations for patients. The physician fees are paid by the provincial health care plans and shared with NHS.

The NHS call centre in Calgary receives approximately 1,000 calls per day and has over 125,000, active medical documents up from 100,000 in my last report. There are now over 95,000 active patients, up from 75,000 in my last report. There is still a long backlog to get an appointment in some cases and the number of active patients continues to grow each month. The pilot project with a national pharmacy chain is going well for further patient aggregation utilizing their infrastructure and patients.

It is estimated Canada has 3,000,000 medical patients and the number of registrations continues to grow. In September 2017, registrations increased to 236,621 – a 4.8% over August 2017 and +139.3% over September a year earlier. This data suggests the number of registrations still has substantial growth potential.

SNNVF has the doctors and software to capture a large share of this market. This is an important revenue producer for the company but it will be far more significant when SNNVF has its own product to sell.

Conclusion: My initial report on the company was titled, “Sunniva: Leading the World's Two Largest Legal Cannabis Markets.” The investment case was that SNNVF had an opportunity to become a world leader in the cannabis industries of California and Canada. I am more convinced than ever this will prove correct. I am now more confident the Cathedral City facility will be the most controlled cannabis production facility in operation producing pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis. In the meantime, the agreement with Canopy Growth is proof of concept of SNNVF’s business to business plan. But most important to me and, in my opinion, the investment community is the fact that the more positive information I discover about the company, the more clearly I can see the fingerprints of co-founders Dr. Anthony Holler and Leith Pedersen. Nothing is more important than strong management and Sunniva has it.

SNNVF has traded from a low of $7.48 to a high of $15.76 in its brief history. My initial buy limit $10.50 and based on what I have learned recently as reported above, I feel comfortable raising the upper buy limit to $12.00. As the stock has returned to my original range. I would be an aggressive buyer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.