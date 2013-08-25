Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Week Ending August 24, 2013

Here is where we stand for this week. My usual tables follow. This is as of the end-of-day August 23 2013. Note the perceived trends, especially on gold. Interestingly, this "trading" view defies the fundamental view we stated repeatedly.

Index/ETF Symbol and Name Daily 3-EMA-7 Weekly 3-EMA-7   Overall Perceived Trend  
SPX S&P 500 Index Down Up   Negative  
DJIA Dow Jones Industrial Average Down Up   Negative  
COMP NASDAQ Composite Index Neutral Up   Positive  
GLD SPDR Gold Trust ETF Up Down   Positive  
TNX CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index Up Up   Positive  
TYX CBOE 30 Year Treasury Bond Yield Index Up Up   Neutral  
             

Important to note that TNX and TYX move in the opposite direction of the underlying treasuries (Positive for Yield is Negative for Bond price).

Per the weekly statistics below, the per-equity sentiment is still not positive. The perceived negative trend is around (17) , while the positive trend is (5). The count of neutral trend is (11). This is a notable change to the worse from previous weeks, but is better than last week, noting that at one point mid-week, we hit a very low point. Funnily, this low point was reached the day before the NASDAQ trading halt fiasco, which in itself did not do much to spook the markets.

Examining the "Is a Current Holding" column, you will see that I dropped AAPL, this was due to liquidity issues and not signal induced. I added INTC. Further, as an example of why we use investment-grade equities in the trading set, I suddenly became an "investor" as opposed to a "trader" in HPQ and ANF. The earnings news were devastating to the equity price for both. Admittedly, it was the same "trading set" concept that caused me to ignore the sell signal a week or two earlier and not lock-in my profits on both.

Symbol and Company Name Daily 3-EMA-7 Weekly 3-EMA-7   Overall Perceived Trend   Is a Current Holding?
t AT&T Inc. Down Down   Negative    
vz Verizon Communications Inc. Down Neutral   Negative   Yes
gps The Gap, Inc. Down Up   Negative    
anf Abercrombie and Fitch Co. Down Neutral   Negative   Yes
dis The Walt Disney Company Down Up   Negative   Yes
ba The Boeing Company Neutral Up   Neutral    
lmt Lockheed Martin Corporation Up Up   Positive    
cat Caterpillar Inc. Neutral Down   Neutral   Yes
de Deere & Company Neutral Down   Neutral   Yes
emr Emerson Electric Co. Up Up   Positive    
adm Archer, Daniels, Midland, Co. Neutral Up   Negative    
mon Monsanto, Co. Down Down   Neutral    
pot Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. Down Down   Negative    
jpm JPMorgan Chase & Co. Down Up   Negative    
gs The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Down Up   Negative    
pfe Pfizer Inc. Down Up   Negative   Yes
bmy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Down Neutral   Neutral    
abc AmerisourceBergen Corporation Neutral Up   Neutral   Yes
mdlz Mondelez International, Inc. Neutral Up   Neutral    
aapl Apple, Inc. Up Neutral   Positive    
intc Intel Corporation Down Neutral   Neutral   Yes
csco Cisco Systems, Inc. Neutral Up   Negative    
hpq Hewlett-Packard Company Down Up   Negative   Yes
cvx Chevron Corporation Down Neutral   Negative    
bp BP plc Down Down   Neutral   Yes
ngg National Grid plc Down Neutral   Negative    
nly Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Down Down   Negative   Yes
ni NiSource, Inc. Down Up   Negative    
wmb Williams Companies, Inc. Up Neutral   Positive    
csx CSX Corp. Neutral Up   Neutral    
nsc Norfolk Southern Corp. Down Neutral   Neutral   Yes
cnw Con-way Inc. Up Up   Positive    
mo Altria Group, Inc. Down Neutral   Negative    
               

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: It is important that you understand and agree that all information provided in this newsletter rely on publicly available data and tools with no guarantees of quality or suitability for any purpose, and that I can be long or short in any of my trading-set equities, at any time, with or without regard to indicated trends and described analytics, and that I do not give buy or sell or any other financial recommendations, and that any and all actions based on this commentary are solely the responsibility of the reader.