Week Ending August 24, 2013

Here is where we stand for this week. My usual tables follow. This is as of the end-of-day August 23 2013. Note the perceived trends, especially on gold. Interestingly, this "trading" view defies the fundamental view we stated repeatedly.

Index/ETF Symbol and Name Daily 3-EMA-7 Weekly 3-EMA-7 Overall Perceived Trend SPX S&P 500 Index Down Up Negative DJIA Dow Jones Industrial Average Down Up Negative COMP NASDAQ Composite Index Neutral Up Positive GLD SPDR Gold Trust ETF Up Down Positive TNX CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index Up Up Positive TYX CBOE 30 Year Treasury Bond Yield Index Up Up Neutral

Important to note that TNX and TYX move in the opposite direction of the underlying treasuries (Positive for Yield is Negative for Bond price).

Per the weekly statistics below, the per-equity sentiment is still not positive. The perceived negative trend is around (17) , while the positive trend is (5). The count of neutral trend is (11). This is a notable change to the worse from previous weeks, but is better than last week, noting that at one point mid-week, we hit a very low point. Funnily, this low point was reached the day before the NASDAQ trading halt fiasco, which in itself did not do much to spook the markets.

Examining the "Is a Current Holding" column, you will see that I dropped AAPL, this was due to liquidity issues and not signal induced. I added INTC. Further, as an example of why we use investment-grade equities in the trading set, I suddenly became an "investor" as opposed to a "trader" in HPQ and ANF. The earnings news were devastating to the equity price for both. Admittedly, it was the same "trading set" concept that caused me to ignore the sell signal a week or two earlier and not lock-in my profits on both.

Symbol and Company Name Daily 3-EMA-7 Weekly 3-EMA-7 Overall Perceived Trend Is a Current Holding? t AT&T Inc. Down Down Negative vz Verizon Communications Inc. Down Neutral Negative Yes gps The Gap, Inc. Down Up Negative anf Abercrombie and Fitch Co. Down Neutral Negative Yes dis The Walt Disney Company Down Up Negative Yes ba The Boeing Company Neutral Up Neutral lmt Lockheed Martin Corporation Up Up Positive cat Caterpillar Inc. Neutral Down Neutral Yes de Deere & Company Neutral Down Neutral Yes emr Emerson Electric Co. Up Up Positive adm Archer, Daniels, Midland, Co. Neutral Up Negative mon Monsanto, Co. Down Down Neutral pot Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. Down Down Negative jpm JPMorgan Chase & Co. Down Up Negative gs The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Down Up Negative pfe Pfizer Inc. Down Up Negative Yes bmy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Down Neutral Neutral abc AmerisourceBergen Corporation Neutral Up Neutral Yes mdlz Mondelez International, Inc. Neutral Up Neutral aapl Apple, Inc. Up Neutral Positive intc Intel Corporation Down Neutral Neutral Yes csco Cisco Systems, Inc. Neutral Up Negative hpq Hewlett-Packard Company Down Up Negative Yes cvx Chevron Corporation Down Neutral Negative bp BP plc Down Down Neutral Yes ngg National Grid plc Down Neutral Negative nly Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Down Down Negative Yes ni NiSource, Inc. Down Up Negative wmb Williams Companies, Inc. Up Neutral Positive csx CSX Corp. Neutral Up Neutral nsc Norfolk Southern Corp. Down Neutral Neutral Yes cnw Con-way Inc. Up Up Positive mo Altria Group, Inc. Down Neutral Negative

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: It is important that you understand and agree that all information provided in this newsletter rely on publicly available data and tools with no guarantees of quality or suitability for any purpose, and that I can be long or short in any of my trading-set equities, at any time, with or without regard to indicated trends and described analytics, and that I do not give buy or sell or any other financial recommendations, and that any and all actions based on this commentary are solely the responsibility of the reader.