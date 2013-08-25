Week Ending August 24, 2013

Here is where we stand for this week. My usual tables follow. This is as of the end-of-day August 23 2013. Note the perceived trends, especially on gold. Interestingly, this "trading" view defies the fundamental view we stated repeatedly.
|Index/ETF Symbol and Name
|Daily 3-EMA-7
|Weekly 3-EMA-7
|Overall Perceived Trend
|SPX
|S&P 500 Index
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|DJIA
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|COMP
|NASDAQ Composite Index
|Neutral
|Up
|Positive
|GLD
|SPDR Gold Trust ETF
|Up
|Down
|Positive
|TNX
|CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index
|Up
|Up
|Positive
|TYX
|CBOE 30 Year Treasury Bond Yield Index
|Up
|Up
|Neutral
Important to note that TNX and TYX move in the opposite direction of the underlying treasuries (Positive for Yield is Negative for Bond price).
Per the weekly statistics below, the per-equity sentiment is still not positive. The perceived negative trend is around (17) , while the positive trend is (5). The count of neutral trend is (11). This is a notable change to the worse from previous weeks, but is better than last week, noting that at one point mid-week, we hit a very low point. Funnily, this low point was reached the day before the NASDAQ trading halt fiasco, which in itself did not do much to spook the markets.
Examining the "Is a Current Holding" column, you will see that I dropped AAPL, this was due to liquidity issues and not signal induced. I added INTC. Further, as an example of why we use investment-grade equities in the trading set, I suddenly became an "investor" as opposed to a "trader" in HPQ and ANF. The earnings news were devastating to the equity price for both. Admittedly, it was the same "trading set" concept that caused me to ignore the sell signal a week or two earlier and not lock-in my profits on both.
|Symbol and Company Name
|Daily 3-EMA-7
|Weekly 3-EMA-7
|Overall Perceived Trend
|Is a Current Holding?
|t
|AT&T Inc.
|Down
|Down
|Negative
|vz
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Down
|Neutral
|Negative
|Yes
|gps
|The Gap, Inc.
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|anf
|Abercrombie and Fitch Co.
|Down
|Neutral
|Negative
|Yes
|dis
|The Walt Disney Company
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|Yes
|ba
|The Boeing Company
|Neutral
|Up
|Neutral
|lmt
|Lockheed Martin Corporation
|Up
|Up
|Positive
|cat
|Caterpillar Inc.
|Neutral
|Down
|Neutral
|Yes
|de
|Deere & Company
|Neutral
|Down
|Neutral
|Yes
|emr
|Emerson Electric Co.
|Up
|Up
|Positive
|adm
|Archer, Daniels, Midland, Co.
|Neutral
|Up
|Negative
|mon
|Monsanto, Co.
|Down
|Down
|Neutral
|pot
|Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.
|Down
|Down
|Negative
|jpm
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|gs
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|pfe
|Pfizer Inc.
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|Yes
|bmy
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|Down
|Neutral
|Neutral
|abc
|AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|Neutral
|Up
|Neutral
|Yes
|mdlz
|Mondelez International, Inc.
|Neutral
|Up
|Neutral
|aapl
|Apple, Inc.
|Up
|Neutral
|Positive
|intc
|Intel Corporation
|Down
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Yes
|csco
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
|Neutral
|Up
|Negative
|hpq
|Hewlett-Packard Company
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|Yes
|cvx
|Chevron Corporation
|Down
|Neutral
|Negative
|bp
|BP plc
|Down
|Down
|Neutral
|Yes
|ngg
|National Grid plc
|Down
|Neutral
|Negative
|nly
|Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
|Down
|Down
|Negative
|Yes
|ni
|NiSource, Inc.
|Down
|Up
|Negative
|wmb
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|Up
|Neutral
|Positive
|csx
|CSX Corp.
|Neutral
|Up
|Neutral
|nsc
|Norfolk Southern Corp.
|Down
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Yes
|cnw
|Con-way Inc.
|Up
|Up
|Positive
|mo
|Altria Group, Inc.
|Down
|Neutral
|Negative
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: It is important that you understand and agree that all information provided in this newsletter rely on publicly available data and tools with no guarantees of quality or suitability for any purpose, and that I can be long or short in any of my trading-set equities, at any time, with or without regard to indicated trends and described analytics, and that I do not give buy or sell or any other financial recommendations, and that any and all actions based on this commentary are solely the responsibility of the reader.