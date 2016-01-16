Apartment REITs Stat Update For 01/15/16

I hold these truths to be self evident. That all companies are not created equal. That they are endowed by their creators and managers with assets and business models that result in noticeable and significant variations in earnings visibility. "Superior earnings visibility is good" - and that positive attribute results in such companies selling at lower (and thus, on the surface, less attractive) "yield + dividend CAGRs". Equity REITs strongly tend to have superior earnings visibility. Superior investors have an age and temperament appropriate weighting in companies with higher earnings visibility. If you want to keep your head while those about you are losing theirs - have a portfolio that leads to that result.

. . . . and that is why I invest in REITs. Real estate owning Thomas Jefferson told me to, as did Gordon Gekko, Richard Kipling - and the rules of conservatively 'investing with metric awareness'.

Yields are calculated on the Q4-15 dividend. The percent change numbers are since the first of the year - with the exception of the change in the dividend. The LTM or Last Twelve Month dividend change is since Q4-14. The last 3 years numbers is the annualized dividend change since Q4-12. On 6-22-15 HME agreed to be purchased by Lone Star Funds for $75.23/share.

Share Price 16 FFO Est Q4-15 Div/ Div/ Percent Change LTM Last 3yr Company and ticker 1-01 01-15 1-01 01-15 Yield FFO15 FFO16 Price Pr+Div FFO Target Div Div Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE: AIV 40.03 37.81 2.37 2.38 3.17 54.05 50.42 -5.55 -5.55 0.42 0.31 15.38 16.67 Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB 184.13 175.70 8.24 8.26 2.85 62.34 60.53 -4.58 -3.90 0.24 0.73 7.76 9.62 Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT 76.76 72.24 4.85 4.86 3.88 61.81 57.61 -5.89 -4.98 0.21 -0.71 6.06 8.33 Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR 81.59 78.58 3.24 3.25 2.81 63.87 68.00 -3.69 -3.01 0.31 0.80 10.50 21.23 Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS 239.41 230.15 10.89 10.89 2.50 59.50 52.89 -3.87 -3.27 0.00 0.27 10.77 10.30 Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA 90.81 90.35 5.81 5.82 3.41 56.41 52.92 -0.51 -0.51 0.17 2.16 5.48 5.56 Post Properties Inc. (NYSE: PPS 59.16 56.10 3.16 3.16 3.14 59.26 55.70 -5.17 -4.43 0.00 0.10 10.00 25.33 UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR 37.57 35.78 1.79 1.79 3.10 66.35 61.90 -4.76 -4.76 0.00 0.19 6.54 8.64 Apartment Average 3.11 57.50 -4.25 -3.80 0.17 0.48 9.06 Student Housing American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC 41.34 39.55 2.49 2.49 4.05 68.09 64.26 -4.33 -4.33 0.00 -0.77 5.26 6.17 Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR 37.88 36.23 1.95 1.90 4.09 80.87 77.89 -4.36 -4.36 -2.56 -1.05 2.78 7.78 Student Housing Average -4.34 -4.34 -1.28 Sector Average 3.30 60.21 -4.27 -3.91 -0.12 0.20 8.05 The cap weighted Dow Jones REIT ETF RWR has a price change of -5.18% year to date - with dividends its total return is -5.18%. The cap weighted Vanguard ETF VNQ has a price change of -5.22% year to date - with dividends its total return is -5.22%. The Cohen & Steers 'Realty Majors' ETF ICF has a price change of -4.31% year to date - with dividends its total return is -4.31%.

Apartment Price/FFO Ratios 01-15