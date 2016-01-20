KMI Reports Q4-15 (updated with guidance)

These numbers are from the 8-K - which are the same numbers as the press release.

DCF dollars are after the effect of preferred dividends. The fixed charge coverage is now included to show coverage after the preferred share interest expense.

Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Memo numbers Revenues 3,636 3,707 3,463 3,597 3,951 4,291 3,937 4,047 3,872 3,381 Costs 3,705 2,986 2,571 2,482 2,995 2,959 2,924 2,900 2,712 2,514 EBITDA 1,947 1,129 1,773 1,902 1,735 1,825 1,751 1,906 1,804 Important numbers DCF dollars 1,233 1,129 1,095 1,242 1,278 435 332 573 482 554 Units 2,236 2,203 2,194 2,159 2,133 1,036 1,035 1,036 1,041 435 Calculated DCF/unit $0.5514 $0.5125 $0.4991 $0.5753 $0.5992 $0.4199 $0.3208 $0.5531 $0.4630 KMI's reporting DCF/unit $0.55 $0.51 $0.49 $0.58 $0.60 $0.42 $0.32 $0.55 $0.46 Upcoming Distrib. $0.125 $0.51 $0.49 $0.48 $0.45 $0.44 $0.43 $0.42 $0.41 $0.40 Broker 1 DCF/unit x $0.51 $0.499 $0.563 $0.600 $0.420 $0.321 $0.553 Broker 2 DCF/unit x $0.51 $0.50 $0.57 $0.60 $0.42 $0.32 $0.55 Broker 3 DCF/unit x $0.xx $0.50 $0.58 $0.60 $0.42 $0.32 $0.55 LTM EBITDA 6,751 6,539 7,235 7,213 7,217 7,286 Long term debt 39,632 39,675 39,676 39,633 38,212 32,674 34,799 Debt/EBITDA 5.87 6.07 5.48 5.49 5.29 4.48 Short term debt 1,821 3,003 3,154 3,435 2,717 2,307 2,623 2,412 2,306 Total term debt 41,453 42,978 42,830 43,068 40,929 34,981 37,422 Debt/EBITDA 6.14 6.57 5.92 5.97 5.67 4.80 Interest Expense 527 540 472 489 478 432 440 448 428 Interest Coverage 3.69 2.09 3.76 3.89 3.63 4.22 3.98 4.25 4.21 Fixed Charges 553 540 472 489 478 432 440 448 428 Fixed charge Coverage 3.52 2.09 3.76 3.89 3.63 4.22 3.98 4.25 4.21

The bullish news: KMI's DCF in 2015 was $2.14 per share, up 13% from $1.89 per share in 2014. Put in different words, KMI grew cash flows at a double-digit rate this year - while the stock price plummeted. It is my observation that the metrics that moved the stock price were the poor debt metrics - plus the need (before the dividend cut) of selling new shares below NAV. I strongly suspect that these are metrics (or issues) that were off the radar of the average retail investor.

The bearish news: For 2016, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share (no growth), generate $4.9 billion of DCF - and approximately $4.7 billion of distributable cash flow available to common shareholders (after payment of preferred dividends). $4.7 billion divided by 2.3 billion shares = $2.04 of DCF share. Retained DCF is projected at $3.6 billion. KMI's revised growth capital budget for 2016 is $3.3 billion. These expectations assume an average 2016 West Texas Intermediate crude oil price of $38 per barrel (a projection that looks overly bullish today), an average 2016 Henry Hub natural gas price of $2.50 per MMBtu and interest rates consistent with the current forward curve. KMI estimates that every $1 per barrel change in the average WTI crude oil price impacts distributable cash flow by approximately $7 million and each $0.10 per MMBtu change in the price of natural gas impacts distributable cash flow by approximately $1.2 million.

What is lacking? - A plan to pay down the debt. KMI has assets (CO2 and coal transport) the will generate falling EBITDAs - but they are a smaller percentage of income producing assets. KMI guides us to the expectation of having smaller DCF/share production in 2016. It would be great of the growth cap ex resulted in higher DCF (and EBITDA) production in in 2016 - but it does not. So the problem with the Debt/EBITDA number does not appear (to me) to be addressed. KMI avoided the nasty problem of needing to sell shares below NAV - which is good. But it has not fixed the problem of poor debt metrics.