MLP Stats 2/29/16

I have a standard of posting 'ready for prime time' stats -- and the stats that follow are not. There is enough information in this incompletely updated stat presentation for it to have utility to many of my readers.

I am in the process of inputting DCF and CAGR projections. (This means that you should ignore all the distribution/DCF ratios - the data is stale.) Multiple brokerages have zero (three year forward) CAGRs on multiple large cap investment grade MLPs. DCF and CAGR projections are significantly falling for the majority of MLPs. It is not a coincidence that the projections are falling now. The brokerages waited for the 'yearly analyst meetings' to be fed the numbers by the individual MLPs before they changed their projections. IMHO, none of the brokerages are doing an adequate job of showing the degree of the projection changes since the first of the year. (Theory - A failure by the brokerages to display projection changes results in investors who perceived severe and random price changes. Such a perception should result in a buyers boycott. Most of the severe prices changes are not random.)

It is my perception that the majority of investors experience losses without harvesting lessons. They have dropped out of the 'school' of hard knocks while still living in the world of hard knocks. I hope you guys ain't doing that. For those who need some lessons with their data - the content of two old articles can do that for you. I would suggest "The MLP Story That Few Appreciate, And How To Make Money From Their Mistake" and "The Dawning Of Debt Metric Consequences For Master Limited Partnerships" as being places where you can find some lessons.

MLP Midstream 2-29-16

The consensus DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) projections were last (partially) updated on 2-29-16. The CAGR (the distribution Compound Annual Growth Rate) projections were updated 2-29-16. Yields are based on the Q1-16 distribution. Under the 'year to date' header, the change in the distribution is the change since Q1-15 - or the change over the last twelve months. The change in the target, EPS and DCF is the percentage change in the consensus 2016 projection that has happened since the beginning of 2016. The Dist/DCF number is the ratio of the Q1-16 distribution to the 2016 DCF projection. The 2016 DCF projection is an adjusted average of eleven DCF projections from the major brokerages covering MLPs. The CAGR is the percentage change in my CAGR projection since the beginning of the year. The target prices and EPS projections are from Yahoo Finance. EXLP is now APLP. TGP plans a $0.14 Q1-16 distribution and TOO plans a $0.11 distribution.

Company Current Distrib/ Q1 Dist Dist/dcf Dist/dcf Year-to-Date Percent Change Price Quarter Yield 2016 2017 Price Pr+Dist EPS Target DCF Dist* cagr Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) 22.22 22.8200 3.96 61.97 58.67 -2.63 -1.67 -3.20 -5.94 0.00 22.22 0.00 American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) 5.08 8.0900 37.20 94.50 85.52 -37.21 -31.37 -4.27 -32.21 0.00 0.00 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) 4.95 5.6200 11.72 68.24 58.00 -11.92 -9.34 3.13 -16.22 0.00 6.23 0.00 Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) 64.36 65.9600 7.38 90.13 84.07 -2.43 -0.63 0.24 -9.36 0.00 4.40 0.00 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) 12.42 12.9800 3.22 22.60 20.73 -4.31 -3.54 0.00 -8.83 0.00 0.00 0.00 Cone Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) 10.74 9.8500 8.79 74.33 64.22 9.04 11.43 2.24 -25.83 0.00 11.32 0.00 Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE:CPPL) 17.69 17.4800 4.07 80.00 66.67 1.20 2.23 -0.98 -5.09 0.00 97.80 0.00 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) 31.93 35.6900 7.39 70.24 68.80 -10.54 -8.88 -3.32 -10.55 0.00 15.69 0.00 Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) 30.38 30.6600 2.82 73.16 59.44 -0.91 -0.22 0.00 -1.60 0.00 53.96 0.00 DCP Midstream Partners LP (DPM) 19.41 24.6700 16.07 93.41 91.23 -21.32 -18.16 -12.24 -21.85 0.00 0.00 0.00 Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) 5.80 9.2000 21.93 91.51 87.12 -36.96 -33.50 -7.32 -19.49 0.00 2.98 0.00 Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) 16.58 23.0700 14.07 102.28 96.36 -28.13 -25.60 -23.53 -31.60 0.00 2.28 0.00 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) 9.18 16.5800 16.99 86.19 77.61 -44.63 -42.28 -32.79 -36.73 0.00 4.00 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) 23.37 25.5800 6.68 74.64 69.96 -8.64 -7.11 -6.16 -5.00 0.00 5.41 0.00 Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) 26.67 33.7300 15.82 87.73 77.43 -20.93 -17.80 -8.16 -15.38 0.00 6.03 0.00 EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) 71.63 75.4600 3.96 57.37 60.43 -5.08 -4.13 1.52 -3.08 0.00 22.41 0.00 Exterran/Archrock (NASDAQ:APLP) 6.84 12.3100 33.48 86.74 80.07 -44.44 -39.78 -11.90 -35.84 0.00 2.69 0.00 Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) 25.61 36.7400 10.23 65.50 62.98 -30.29 -28.51 -17.37 -21.79 0.00 10.08 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) 29.38 31.1400 7.69 85.28 80.71 -5.65 -3.84 -0.57 -6.94 0.00 6.60 0.00 Kinder Morgan, Inc (NYSE:KMI) 18.09 14.9200 2.76 21.93 20.66 21.25 22.08 -1.33 -5.09 0.00 -72.22 0.00 Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MEP) 4.23 9.7200 33.81 115.32 110.00 -56.48 -52.80 0.00 -49.64 0.00 4.38 na Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP) 15.47 21.7000 21.01 96.73 94.20 -28.71 -24.97 -8.59 -31.35 0.00 0.00 0.00 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP) 67.58 67.9400 4.65 79.09 69.78 -0.53 0.63 -5.69 -3.73 0.00 12.95 0.00 MPLX or Marathon LP (NYSE:MPLX) 25.94 39.3300 7.71 74.07 62.89 -34.05 -32.77 -47.78 -41.13 0.00 30.72 0.00 Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS) 16.53 16.5300 19.96 93.48 86.61 0.00 4.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.85 0.00 NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) 35.03 40.1000 12.50 89.02 86.56 -12.64 -9.91 -0.44 -15.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 Oneok Partners, L.P. (OKS) 29.39 30.1300 10.75 103.61 94.33 -2.46 0.17 3.05 -8.34 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) 21.42 23.1000 13.07 104.09 90.61 -7.27 -4.24 -18.33 -24.63 0.00 3.70 0.00 Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (NYSE:PSXP) 60.27 61.4000 3.04 65.66 53.57 -1.84 -1.09 -8.79 4.67 0.00 34.71 0.00 Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) 46.31 47.7000 5.47 89.90 84.23 -2.91 -1.59 5.77 1.70 0.00 7.66 0.00 Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) 12.62 18.7300 18.23 86.14 75.66 -32.62 -29.55 -14.46 -63.46 0.00 2.68 0.00 Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) 24.64 25.7000 7.78 82.94 66.30 -4.12 -2.26 -8.53 43.47 0.00 19.75 0.00 TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) 44.27 49.7100 8.04 78.41 74.95 -10.94 -9.15 0.00 37.51 0.00 5.95 0.00 Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:TEP) 35.02 41.2100 7.31 72.73 56.51 -15.02 -13.47 -11.02 -20.42 0.00 56.10 0.00 Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP) 41.72 50.3200 7.48 71.72 67.68 -17.09 -15.54 0.68 -4.88 0.00 16.85 0.00 Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) 33.53 26.7600 7.99 73.63 68.89 25.30 27.80 0.86 5.22 0.00 0.75 0.00 Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) 46.58 51.6100 2.75 43.69 46.72 -9.75 -9.13 5.06 0.47 0.00 20.30 0.00 Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE:WES) 39.21 47.5300 8.16 87.19 75.29 -17.50 -15.82 0.00 -23.15 0.00 14.29 0.00 Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL) 21.81 24.5300 7.20 70.72 63.31 -11.09 -9.49 -12.06 -10.74 0.00 17.87 0.00 Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ) 19.72 27.8500 17.24 88.54 82.13 -29.19 -26.14 -12.84 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Pipeline Average 11.51 78.86 72.02 -13.84 -11.62 -6.48 -13.05 0.00 11.31 Shipping Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) 14.60 13.3800 15.84 106.06 115.60 9.12 13.44 -11.03 -2.53 0.00 2.66 0.00 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) 1.12 3.0200 0.00 0.00 0.00 -62.91 -62.91 -44.44 -66.28 0.00 -100.00 0.00 Teekay LNG Partners LP. (NYSE:TGP) 10.23 13.1500 5.47 18.06 18.67 -22.21 -21.14 2.07 -29.82 0.00 -80.00 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners LP. (NYSE:TOO) 2.96 6.4800 14.86 17.46 16.92 -54.32 -52.62 0.00 -29.21 0.00 -79.57 0.00 Shipping Average 9.04 38.06 -32.58 -30.81 -13.35 -31.96 MidStream Average 11.29 74.91 68.91 -15.54 -13.37 -7.10 -14.77 The (price change only) Alerian MLP index [the ^AMZ - which includes other MLP sectors] is -13.68% year to date. The Alerian MLP index ETN AMJ is -13.63% and with dividends is -11.78%. The S&P500 index ETF SPY is -5.06% and with dividends is -5.06%. The Russell 2000 index ETF IWM is -8.78% and with dividend is -8.78%. With the 10yr Treasury @ 1.72% & the sector average yield on Q1 distributions at 11.29% - the spread is 957 bps. With the JNK yielding 6.45% - spread to the Lehman U.S. High Yield Index is 484 bps. With the HYG yielding 6.02% - the spread to the iBOXX High Yield Index is 526 bps.