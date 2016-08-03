GBDC Reports NII Of $0.3084 Compared To A Div Of $0.32/quarter

The NAV gets its dead cat bounce - fees go up due to that - and NII comes up short due to that. Lower than average fee income also adds to the NII shortfall. This echoes the story told by ARCC and TSLX.
Golub Capital BDC reported for Q2-16 Net Investment Income of $15.885 million ($0.3084/share). With Total Investment Income of $32.106 million ($0.6232/share) - the NII/TII ratio was 49.48%. GBDC's Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations was $18.289 million ($0.3550/share) due to $2.404 million of realized and unrealized losses. The NAV was $15.88 compared to $15.85/share last quarter.
The projections from Yahoo Finance:
Earnings Estimate
|Current Qtr.
|Next Qtr.
|Current Year
|Next Year
|No. of Analysts
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Avg. Estimate
|0.32
|0.32
|1.28
|1.28
|Low Estimate
|0.31
|0.32
|1.27
|1.27
|High Estimate
|0.32
|0.32
|1.29
|1.3
|Year Ago EPS
|0.32
|0.32
|1.26
|1.28
|Revenue Estimate
|Current Qtr.
|Next Qtr.
|Current Year
|Next Year
|No. of Analysts
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Avg. Estimate
|33.01M
|34.27M
|128.48M
|147.28M
|Low Estimate
|32.43M
|33.73M
|127M
|135M
|High Estimate
|33.67M
|34.97M
|129.9M
|161M
|Year Ago Sales
|30.41M
|33.55M
|119.97M
|128.48M
|Sales Growth (year/est)
|8.50%
|2.10%
|7.10%
|14.60%
My spreadsheets:
|Q2-16
|Q1-16
|Q4-15
|Q3-15
|Q2-15
|Q1-15
|Q4-14
|Q3-14
|Q2-14
|Q1-14
|Q4-13
|Q3-13
|Q2-13
|Q1-13
|Realized & Unrealized Gains
|2.404
|-2.691
|5.640
|3.989
|3.083
|4.107
|0.615
|5.322
|1.206
|0.737
|1.577
|-0.130
|0.657
|1.857
|Realized & Unrealized Gains/share
|$0.0467
|-$0.0524
|$0.1099
|$0.0778
|$0.0611
|$0.0871
|$0.01314
|$0.1131
|$0.0257
|$0.0168
|$0.0364
|- $0.0032
|$0.0177
|$0.0571
|Q2-16
|Q1-16
|Q4-15
|Q3-15
|Q2-15
|Q1-15
|Q4-14
|Q3-14
|Q2-14
|Q1-14
|Q4-13
|Q3-13
|Q2-13
|Q1-13
|Fee Income
|0.060
|0.474
|0.300
|1.382
|0.080
|0.595
|0.208
|1.282
|1.042
|0.021
|1.000
|x
|0.594
|0.839
|Total investment income
|32.106
|30.762
|30.500
|33.552
|30.410
|28.461
|27.545
|30.658
|28.029
|25.260
|25.579
|22.816
|22.268
|20.096
|Fee income percent of total
|0.19%
|1.54%
|0.98%
|4.12%
|0.26%
|2.09%
|0.75%
|4.18%
|3.72%
|0.08%
|3.91%
|x
|2.67%
|4.17%
|Q2-16
|Q1-16
|Q4-15
|Q3-15
|Q2-15
|Q1-15
|Q4-14
|Q3-14
|Q2-14
|Q1-14
|Q4-13
|Total investment income
|32.106
|30.762
|30.500
|33.552
|30.410
|28.461
|27.545
|30.658
|28.029
|25.260
|25.579
|Net investment income
|15.885
|16.868
|14.999
|15.481
|15.205
|13.754
|14.557
|14.850
|15.073
|13.352
|13.260
|Investments @ fair value
|1.629
|1.612
|1.528
|1.530
|1.571
|1.423
|1.401
|1.348
|1.325
|1.254
|1.180
|Wt Av Share Count
|51.514
|51.383
|51.303
|51.260
|50.491
|47.175
|47.121
|47.068
|46.986
|43.755
|43.285
|TII/share
|$0.6232
|$0.5987
|$0.5945
|$0.6545
|$0.6023
|$0.6033
|$0.5845
|$0.6513
|$0.5956
|$0.5773
|$0.5909
|NII/share
|$0.3084
|$0.3283
|$0.2923
|$0.3021
|$0.3011
|$0.2916
|$0.3089
|$0.3155
|$0.3208
|$0.3050
|$0.3063
|NAV/share
|$15.88
|$15.85
|$15.89
|$15.80
|$15.74
|$15.61
|$15.55
|$15.55
|$15.44
|$15.41
|$15.23
|Wt Av Yield
|7.6%
|8.0%
|8.2%
|8.0%
|8.4%
|7.9%
|7.8%
|8.2%
|8.3%
|8.0%
|8.6%
As of June 30, 2016, the Company had investments in 185 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $1,517.4 million and had investments in subordinated notes and limited liability company equity interests in Senior Loan Fund LLC with a total fair value of $111.1 million. This compares to the Company's portfolio as of March 31, 2016, as of which date the Company had investments in 176 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $1,494.7 million and had investments in subordinated notes and LLC equity interests in SLF with a total fair value of $117.0 million.
I am concerned about the fall in the portfolio weighted average yield. The earnings release did not shed any light on this issue. As of this writing, I have not investigated this issue further.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC.