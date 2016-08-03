GBDC Reports NII Of $0.3084 Compared To A Div Of $0.32/quarter

The NAV gets its dead cat bounce - fees go up due to that - and NII comes up short due to that. Lower than average fee income also adds to the NII shortfall. This echoes the story told by ARCC and TSLX.

Golub Capital BDC reported for Q2-16 Net Investment Income of $15.885 million ($0.3084/share). With Total Investment Income of $32.106 million ($0.6232/share) - the NII/TII ratio was 49.48%. GBDC's Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations was $18.289 million ($0.3550/share) due to $2.404 million of realized and unrealized losses. The NAV was $15.88 compared to $15.85/share last quarter.

The projections from Yahoo Finance:

Earnings Estimate

Current Qtr. Next Qtr. Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 5 5 4 5 Avg. Estimate 0.32 0.32 1.28 1.28 Low Estimate 0.31 0.32 1.27 1.27 High Estimate 0.32 0.32 1.29 1.3 Year Ago EPS 0.32 0.32 1.26 1.28

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. Next Qtr. Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 4 4 4 4 Avg. Estimate 33.01M 34.27M 128.48M 147.28M Low Estimate 32.43M 33.73M 127M 135M High Estimate 33.67M 34.97M 129.9M 161M Year Ago Sales 30.41M 33.55M 119.97M 128.48M Sales Growth (year/est) 8.50% 2.10% 7.10% 14.60%

My spreadsheets:

Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Realized & Unrealized Gains 2.404 -2.691 5.640 3.989 3.083 4.107 0.615 5.322 1.206 0.737 1.577 -0.130 0.657 1.857 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share $0.0467 -$0.0524 $0.1099 $0.0778 $0.0611 $0.0871 $0.01314 $0.1131 $0.0257 $0.0168 $0.0364 - $0.0032 $0.0177 $0.0571

Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Fee Income 0.060 0.474 0.300 1.382 0.080 0.595 0.208 1.282 1.042 0.021 1.000 x 0.594 0.839 Total investment income 32.106 30.762 30.500 33.552 30.410 28.461 27.545 30.658 28.029 25.260 25.579 22.816 22.268 20.096 Fee income percent of total 0.19% 1.54% 0.98% 4.12% 0.26% 2.09% 0.75% 4.18% 3.72% 0.08% 3.91% x 2.67% 4.17%

Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Total investment income 32.106 30.762 30.500 33.552 30.410 28.461 27.545 30.658 28.029 25.260 25.579 Net investment income 15.885 16.868 14.999 15.481 15.205 13.754 14.557 14.850 15.073 13.352 13.260 Investments @ fair value 1.629 1.612 1.528 1.530 1.571 1.423 1.401 1.348 1.325 1.254 1.180 Wt Av Share Count 51.514 51.383 51.303 51.260 50.491 47.175 47.121 47.068 46.986 43.755 43.285 TII/share $0.6232 $0.5987 $0.5945 $0.6545 $0.6023 $0.6033 $0.5845 $0.6513 $0.5956 $0.5773 $0.5909 NII/share $0.3084 $0.3283 $0.2923 $0.3021 $0.3011 $0.2916 $0.3089 $0.3155 $0.3208 $0.3050 $0.3063 NAV/share $15.88 $15.85 $15.89 $15.80 $15.74 $15.61 $15.55 $15.55 $15.44 $15.41 $15.23 Wt Av Yield 7.6% 8.0% 8.2% 8.0% 8.4% 7.9% 7.8% 8.2% 8.3% 8.0% 8.6%

As of June 30, 2016, the Company had investments in 185 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $1,517.4 million and had investments in subordinated notes and limited liability company equity interests in Senior Loan Fund LLC with a total fair value of $111.1 million. This compares to the Company's portfolio as of March 31, 2016, as of which date the Company had investments in 176 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $1,494.7 million and had investments in subordinated notes and LLC equity interests in SLF with a total fair value of $117.0 million.

I am concerned about the fall in the portfolio weighted average yield. The earnings release did not shed any light on this issue. As of this writing, I have not investigated this issue further.