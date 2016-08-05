Spectra Energy Partners Reports Below Average Q2-16

DCF dollars fell by a large amount. Reported DCF was $276 million (the number I used in the spreadsheets) while SEP also reported "ongoing distributable cash flow was $281 million". I have not reported normalized DCF for SEP because I have - up till this quarter - lacked the numbers to do so. Normalized DCF would be $0.6743/unit (close to the Broker1 number) compared to the distribution of $0.66375/unit. There was a "$6 million in expense related to the Texas Eastern pipeline incident in Pennsylvania in second quarter" that could explain the differences between reported and normalized numbers.
Whatever the cause - the one brokerage where I have a Q2 report lowered the 2016 and 2017 DCF projection by a noticeable amount of pennies. This is the first quarter in my stats where the LTM EBITDA number fell.
This hick-up merits investigation. I do not own units in SEP. And this problem pops up when a boat load of stocks that I actually own are reporting their numbers. Thus - this guy is not going to be the one that does that needed investigating.
Spectra Energy Partners metrics
|Q2-2016
|Q1-2016
|Q4-2015
|Q3-2015
|Q2-2015
|Q1-2015
|Q4-2014
|Q3-2014
|Q2-2014
|Q1-2014
|Q4-2013
|Q3-2013
|Q2-2013
|Q1-2013
|Revenues
|618
|624
|634
|612
|603
|606
|599
|558
|531
|581
|520
|494
|492
|459
|Costs
|313
|300
|294
|293
|281
|295
|300
|278
|282
|273
|273
|260
|249
|210
|EBITDA
|442
|447
|484
|467
|456
|436
|405
|401
|353
|432
|351
|344
|348
|341
|Total DCF dollars
|275
|371
|260
|270
|321
|354
|245
|247
|239
|324
|120
|66
|56
|73
|GP's DCF dollars **
|76
|69
|65
|66
|61
|57
|52
|48
|45
|42
|45
|14
|13
|11
|Net DCF dollars
|199
|302
|195
|204
|260
|297
|193
|199
|194
|282
|75
|52
|43
|62
|Units
|304
|291
|291
|307
|296
|295
|294
|288
|286
|284
|227
|113
|108
|104
|DCF/unit
|$0.6546
|$1.0378
|$0.6701
|$0.6645
|$0.8784
|$1.0068
|$0.6565
|$0.6909
|$0.6783
|$0.9929
|$0.3304
|$0.4602
|$0.3981
|$0.5961
|Upcoming Distrib.
|$0.66375
|$0.65125
|$0.63875
|$0.62625
|$0.61375
|$0.60125
|$0.589
|$0.57625
|$0.56625
|$0.55625
|$0.54625
|$0.51625
|$0.50875
|$0.50125
|Calculated Coverage
|0.986x
|1.594x
|1.049x
|1.061x
|1.431x
|1.6745x
|1.1146x
|1.2201x
|1.1979x
|1.7850x
|0.6049x
|0.8914x
|1.7825x
|1.1892x
|Reported Coverage*
|1.2x
|1.2x
|1.3x
|1.4x
|1.5x
|1.2x
|1.3x
|1.4x
|1.6x
|Broker1 DCF/unit
|$0.68
|$1.04
|$0.69
|$0.68
|$0.88
|$1.01
|$0.66
|$0.69
|$0.68
|$1.00
|Broker2 DCF/unit
|x
|x
|x
|$0.66
|$0.85
|$0.99
|$0.64
|$0.67
|$0.66
|$0.97
|Broker3 DCF/unit
|x
|x
|$0.69
|$0.67
|$0.85
|$0.99
|$0.64
|$0.68
|$0.66
|$0.97
|* "Reported coverage" comes from the quarterly earnings presentation - and it is a year to date number
|** From the "Statements of Operations" - the first spreadsheet in 10-Q - find "General partner's interest in net income"
|Since most metrics have only 2 places of accuracy, the DCF calculation showing 4 places of accuracy are an incorrect data presentation. I'm just showing the math.
|In Q3-13, SEP reported $5.8 million in transaction costs. Adjusting for that, DCF would have been $58 or $0.51/unit. Q4-13 also had transaction costs.
|Due to game changing acquisitions in Q4-14, SEP produced pro forma EBITDA stats going back to 2013 - but not before. LTM EBITDA numbers for 2013 are useless.
|SEP's EBITDA projections: 2016: 1965 -- 2017: 2235 -- 2018: 2335
|SEP's DCF projections: 2016: 1310 -- 2017: 1515 -- 2018: 1750
|SEP's Distribution projections: 2016: $2.63 -- 2017: $2.83 -- 2018: $3.03
|LTM EBITDA
|1,840
|1,854
|1,843
|1,764
|1,698
|1,595
|1,591
|1,537
|1,480
|1,475
|1,384
|Long term debt
|5,861
|5,862
|5,845
|5,891
|5,877
|6,147
|5,149
|5,161
|5,163
|5,178
|5,178
|2,786.1
|699.6
|699.6
|Debt/EBITDA
|3.18x
|3.16x
|3.17x
|3.34x
|3.46x
|3.85x
|3.24x
|3.36x
|3.49x
|3.51x
|3.74x
|Short Term Debt
|22
|283
|476
|287
|287
|36
|36
|34
|34
|445
|445
|15.7
|15.7
|15.7
|Total Debt
|5,883
|6,951
|6,321
|6,178
|6,164
|6,183
|5,185
|5,195
|5,197
|5,623
|5,623
|Total Debt/EBITDA
|3.20x
|3.75x
|3.43x
|3.50x
|3.63x
|3.88x
|3.26x
|3.38x
|3.51x
|3.81x
|4.06x
|Interest Expense
|56
|56
|60
|59
|63
|57
|55
|54
|62
|67
|84
|105
|100
|94
|Interest Coverage
|7.89x
|7.98x
|8.07x
|7.91x
|7.24x
|7.65x
|7.36x
|7.43x
|5.69x
|6.45x
|4.18x
|On 9-16-13 SEP priced $500 million 2.95% senior notes due 2018, $1.0 billion 4.75% senior notes due 2024, and $400 million 5.95% senior notes due 2043 at 99.8%, 99.7%, and 99.9% of face value
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.