Spectra Energy Partners Reports Below Average Q2-16

DCF dollars fell by a large amount. Reported DCF was $276 million (the number I used in the spreadsheets) while SEP also reported "ongoing distributable cash flow was $281 million". I have not reported normalized DCF for SEP because I have - up till this quarter - lacked the numbers to do so. Normalized DCF would be $0.6743/unit (close to the Broker1 number) compared to the distribution of $0.66375/unit. There was a "$6 million in expense related to the Texas Eastern pipeline incident in Pennsylvania in second quarter" that could explain the differences between reported and normalized numbers.

Whatever the cause - the one brokerage where I have a Q2 report lowered the 2016 and 2017 DCF projection by a noticeable amount of pennies. This is the first quarter in my stats where the LTM EBITDA number fell.

This hick-up merits investigation. I do not own units in SEP. And this problem pops up when a boat load of stocks that I actually own are reporting their numbers. Thus - this guy is not going to be the one that does that needed investigating.

Spectra Energy Partners metrics

Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Q2-2013 Q1-2013 Revenues 618 624 634 612 603 606 599 558 531 581 520 494 492 459 Costs 313 300 294 293 281 295 300 278 282 273 273 260 249 210 EBITDA 442 447 484 467 456 436 405 401 353 432 351 344 348 341 Total DCF dollars 275 371 260 270 321 354 245 247 239 324 120 66 56 73 GP's DCF dollars ** 76 69 65 66 61 57 52 48 45 42 45 14 13 11 Net DCF dollars 199 302 195 204 260 297 193 199 194 282 75 52 43 62 Units 304 291 291 307 296 295 294 288 286 284 227 113 108 104 DCF/unit $0.6546 $1.0378 $0.6701 $0.6645 $0.8784 $1.0068 $0.6565 $0.6909 $0.6783 $0.9929 $0.3304 $0.4602 $0.3981 $0.5961 Upcoming Distrib. $0.66375 $0.65125 $0.63875 $0.62625 $0.61375 $0.60125 $0.589 $0.57625 $0.56625 $0.55625 $0.54625 $0.51625 $0.50875 $0.50125 Calculated Coverage 0.986x 1.594x 1.049x 1.061x 1.431x 1.6745x 1.1146x 1.2201x 1.1979x 1.7850x 0.6049x 0.8914x 1.7825x 1.1892x Reported Coverage* 1.2x 1.2x 1.3x 1.4x 1.5x 1.2x 1.3x 1.4x 1.6x Broker1 DCF/unit $0.68 $1.04 $0.69 $0.68 $0.88 $1.01 $0.66 $0.69 $0.68 $1.00 Broker2 DCF/unit x x x $0.66 $0.85 $0.99 $0.64 $0.67 $0.66 $0.97 Broker3 DCF/unit x x $0.69 $0.67 $0.85 $0.99 $0.64 $0.68 $0.66 $0.97 * "Reported coverage" comes from the quarterly earnings presentation - and it is a year to date number ** From the "Statements of Operations" - the first spreadsheet in 10-Q - find "General partner's interest in net income" Since most metrics have only 2 places of accuracy, the DCF calculation showing 4 places of accuracy are an incorrect data presentation. I'm just showing the math. In Q3-13, SEP reported $5.8 million in transaction costs. Adjusting for that, DCF would have been $58 or $0.51/unit. Q4-13 also had transaction costs. Due to game changing acquisitions in Q4-14, SEP produced pro forma EBITDA stats going back to 2013 - but not before. LTM EBITDA numbers for 2013 are useless. SEP's EBITDA projections: 2016: 1965 -- 2017: 2235 -- 2018: 2335 SEP's DCF projections: 2016: 1310 -- 2017: 1515 -- 2018: 1750 SEP's Distribution projections: 2016: $2.63 -- 2017: $2.83 -- 2018: $3.03 LTM EBITDA 1,840 1,854 1,843 1,764 1,698 1,595 1,591 1,537 1,480 1,475 1,384 Long term debt 5,861 5,862 5,845 5,891 5,877 6,147 5,149 5,161 5,163 5,178 5,178 2,786.1 699.6 699.6 Debt/EBITDA 3.18x 3.16x 3.17x 3.34x 3.46x 3.85x 3.24x 3.36x 3.49x 3.51x 3.74x Short Term Debt 22 283 476 287 287 36 36 34 34 445 445 15.7 15.7 15.7 Total Debt 5,883 6,951 6,321 6,178 6,164 6,183 5,185 5,195 5,197 5,623 5,623 Total Debt/EBITDA 3.20x 3.75x 3.43x 3.50x 3.63x 3.88x 3.26x 3.38x 3.51x 3.81x 4.06x Interest Expense 56 56 60 59 63 57 55 54 62 67 84 105 100 94 Interest Coverage 7.89x 7.98x 8.07x 7.91x 7.24x 7.65x 7.36x 7.43x 5.69x 6.45x 4.18x On 9-16-13 SEP priced $500 million 2.95% senior notes due 2018, $1.0 billion 4.75% senior notes due 2024, and $400 million 5.95% senior notes due 2043 at 99.8%, 99.7%, and 99.9% of face value