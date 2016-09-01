Way Off Topic - A Song For PSEC Investors

Sep. 01, 2016 10:52 AM ET6 Comments
Factoids profile picture
Factoids's Blog
4.83K Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Dividend Investing, Growth At A Reasonable Price

Contributor Since 2011

I seek to liberate investors from the chains of borrowed opinions by teaching metric awareness that leads to the formation of your own opinions. I am a retail investor that gathers, processes and analyzes significantly more data than average. I share that data in my articles. I let the data do the talking. I am only taking dictation as the data tells its message.

I have needed to do battle with metric agnostics in my posting of a PSEC article this week. (Sigh) Some folks are so dang hopeless. Which is ironic - because their strategy is more about hoping and wishing than it is about the valuations and risk assessments.

I needed an 'ear worm' song in my mind as I dealt with those folks. Here is the song I pinned while watching PSEC fall this morning.

Don't take your gains away from me
Don't you fall - I'll be in misery
When the change turns red - I turn blue
Investing is so hard to do

Remember when I though you looked so right
I dreamed of riches all through the night
Think of all that we've been through
Investing is so hard to do

They say this task ain't so hard to do
But I know, I know it's not true
Don't say that your runs at an end
Instead of giving up I wish that you were going up again

I beg of you, please stay a good buy
I gonna give this stock another try
Come on baby, have gains anew
Investing is so hard to do

Note - You were warned that this was off topic. This was posted in an effort to resurrect my song writing - advertising career. Maybe it will help generate interest that results in compensation for an effort like (borrowing from the Beach Boys) "Help Me Hillary" or (borrowing from Jimmie Dean) "Big Bad Don". If not the campaigns - then maybe a skit on Saturday Night Live. (grin)

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.