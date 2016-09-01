Way Off Topic - A Song For PSEC Investors

I have needed to do battle with metric agnostics in my posting of a PSEC article this week. (Sigh) Some folks are so dang hopeless. Which is ironic - because their strategy is more about hoping and wishing than it is about the valuations and risk assessments.

I needed an 'ear worm' song in my mind as I dealt with those folks. Here is the song I pinned while watching PSEC fall this morning.

Don't take your gains away from me

Don't you fall - I'll be in misery

When the change turns red - I turn blue

Investing is so hard to do

Remember when I though you looked so right

I dreamed of riches all through the night

Think of all that we've been through

Investing is so hard to do

They say this task ain't so hard to do

But I know, I know it's not true

Don't say that your runs at an end

Instead of giving up I wish that you were going up again

I beg of you, please stay a good buy

I gonna give this stock another try

Come on baby, have gains anew

Investing is so hard to do

Note - You were warned that this was off topic. This was posted in an effort to resurrect my song writing - advertising career. Maybe it will help generate interest that results in compensation for an effort like (borrowing from the Beach Boys) "Help Me Hillary" or (borrowing from Jimmie Dean) "Big Bad Don". If not the campaigns - then maybe a skit on Saturday Night Live. (grin)