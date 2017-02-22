Welltower (HCN) Reports Good Q4 - 2017 Guidance Drops

From the release: "For the year, we generated net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.81 per share, normalized FFO of $4.55 per share and normalized FAD of $4.08 per share."
We are introducing our 2017 earnings guidance and expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share and normalized FFO in a range of $4.15 to $4.25 per diluted share (I use the midpoint of $4.20). Going-forward, we will no longer report FAD (I like FAD numbers and I think this news stinks), primarily because it could be considered a liquidity metric, but we will provide relevant data components.
The consensus numbers from Nasdaq:
|Fiscal
Year End
|Consensus
FFO Forecast
|High FFO
Forecast
|Low FFO
Forecast
|Number of
Estimates
|Over the Last 4 Weeks
Number of Revisions
Up Down
|Dec 2016
|4.52
|4.57
|4.36
|13
|0
|1
|Dec 2017
|4.33
|4.60
|4.26
|13
|0
|3
|Dec 2018
|4.53
|4.71
|4.45
|7
|0
|0
As you can see, expectations were for a drop in FFO in 2007 - and the guidance is lower than the current projections.
My spreadsheet on HCN:
|HCN
|Welltower
|Q4-16
|Q3-16
|Q2-16
|Q1-16
|Q4-15
|Q3-15
|Q2-15
|Q1-15
|Q4-14
|Q3-14
|Q2-14
|Q1-14
|Normalized FFO
|401.544
|420.772
|414.435
|400.966
|402.355
|396.470
|383.700
|349.663
|337.662
|326.131
|316.357
|289.712
|FFO/share
|1.10
|1.16
|1.15
|1.13
|1.13
|1.12
|1.09
|1.04
|1.03
|1.04
|1.06
|1.00
|Normalized FAD
|360.525
|375.858
|373.069
|359.481
|353.088
|349.979
|332.088
|311.125
|298.399
|284.910
|281.006
|260.560
|Norn. FAD/share
|0.99
|1.04
|1.04
|1.01
|0.99
|0.99
|0.95
|0.92
|0.91
|0.91
|0.94
|0.90
|Current year FFO Guide
|* 4.20
|4.53
|4.55
|4.55
|* 4.55
|4.34
|4.30
|4.30
|* 4.30
|4.10
|4.10
|4.08
|Current year FAD Guide
|4.02
|4.00
|4.00
|* 4.00
|3.86
|3.85
|3.88
|* 3.88
|3.62
|3.62
|3.60
|SSNOI
|446.664
|482.511
|487.684
|467.539
|442.045
|440.855
|431.143
|414.037
|421.040
|409.444
|389.056
|377.268
|SSNOI Growth
|2.3%
|2.6%
|3.3%
|3.8%
|3.2%
|3.0%
|3.2%
|3.1%
|3.5%
|4.3%
|4.4%
|4.4%
|Fixed Charge Coverage
|3.32
|3.34
|3.34
|3.24x
|2.7x
|3.49x
|3.27x
|3.13x
|3.02x
|3.07x
|2.92x
|2.82x
|Net Debt / EBITDA
|5.38
|5.67
|5.49
|5.71x
|6.1x
|5.23x
|5.46x
|5.54x
|5.50x
|4.99x
|5.66x
|6.18x
|Debt
|12.359
|14.363
|12.959
|13.063
|12.968
|11.468
|11.552
|11.015
|10.828
|10.283
|10.345
|10.941
|Share count
|364.369
|361.237
|358.891
|356.051
|354.972
|353.107
|351.366
|337.812
|329.130
|312.812
|297.995
|290.917
|Debt/share
|33.92
|39.76
|36.11
|36.69
|36.53
|32.48
|32.88
|32.61
|32.90
|32.87
|34.72
|37.61
|Investments
|26.564
|27.528
|26.690
|26.939
|26.889
|25.350
|25.465
|24.546
|22.851
|21.959
|21.912
|21.617
|Debt/Investments
|46.52%
|52.2%
|48.6%
|48.5%
|48.2%
|45.2%
|45.4%
|44.9%
|47.4%
|46.8%
|47.2%
|50.6%
|Norm FFO/Investments
|6.04%
|6.11%
|6.21%
|5.95%
|5.98%
|6.26%
|6.03%
|5.70%
|5.91%
|5.94%
|5.76%
|5.36%
|Revenues
|1,078.321
|1,079.133
|1,076.657
|1,047.050
|1,029.484
|978.997
|957.169
|894.177
|867.769
|847.523
|Revenue/Investments
|16.23%
|15.68%
|16.14%
|15.55%
|15.31%
|15.45%
|15.04%
|14.57%
|15.19%
|15.44%
|Adjusted Income
|137.187
|177.482
|194.313
|151.217
|107.634
|180.146
|134.365
|148.569
|92.105
|99.249
|Adj Inc/Investments
|2.06%
|2.58%
|2.91%
|2.24%
|1.60%
|2.84%
|2.11%
|2.42%
|1.61%
|1.81%
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.