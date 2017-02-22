Welltower (HCN) Reports Good Q4 - 2017 Guidance Drops

From the release: "For the year, we generated net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.81 per share, normalized FFO of $4.55 per share and normalized FAD of $4.08 per share."

We are introducing our 2017 earnings guidance and expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share and normalized FFO in a range of $4.15 to $4.25 per diluted share (I use the midpoint of $4.20). Going-forward, we will no longer report FAD (I like FAD numbers and I think this news stinks), primarily because it could be considered a liquidity metric, but we will provide relevant data components.

The consensus numbers from Nasdaq:

Up Down Dec 2016 4.52 4.57 4.36 13 0 1 Dec 2017 4.33 4.60 4.26 13 0 3 Dec 2018 4.53 4.71 4.45 7 0 0

HCN Welltower Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Normalized FFO 401.544 420.772 414.435 400.966 402.355 396.470 383.700 349.663 337.662 326.131 316.357 289.712 FFO/share 1.10 1.16 1.15 1.13 1.13 1.12 1.09 1.04 1.03 1.04 1.06 1.00 Normalized FAD 360.525 375.858 373.069 359.481 353.088 349.979 332.088 311.125 298.399 284.910 281.006 260.560 Norn. FAD/share 0.99 1.04 1.04 1.01 0.99 0.99 0.95 0.92 0.91 0.91 0.94 0.90 Current year FFO Guide * 4.20 4.53 4.55 4.55 * 4.55 4.34 4.30 4.30 * 4.30 4.10 4.10 4.08 Current year FAD Guide 4.02 4.00 4.00 * 4.00 3.86 3.85 3.88 * 3.88 3.62 3.62 3.60 SSNOI 446.664 482.511 487.684 467.539 442.045 440.855 431.143 414.037 421.040 409.444 389.056 377.268 SSNOI Growth 2.3% 2.6% 3.3% 3.8% 3.2% 3.0% 3.2% 3.1% 3.5% 4.3% 4.4% 4.4% Fixed Charge Coverage 3.32 3.34 3.34 3.24x 2.7x 3.49x 3.27x 3.13x 3.02x 3.07x 2.92x 2.82x Net Debt / EBITDA 5.38 5.67 5.49 5.71x 6.1x 5.23x 5.46x 5.54x 5.50x 4.99x 5.66x 6.18x Debt 12.359 14.363 12.959 13.063 12.968 11.468 11.552 11.015 10.828 10.283 10.345 10.941 Share count 364.369 361.237 358.891 356.051 354.972 353.107 351.366 337.812 329.130 312.812 297.995 290.917 Debt/share 33.92 39.76 36.11 36.69 36.53 32.48 32.88 32.61 32.90 32.87 34.72 37.61 Investments 26.564 27.528 26.690 26.939 26.889 25.350 25.465 24.546 22.851 21.959 21.912 21.617 Debt/Investments 46.52% 52.2% 48.6% 48.5% 48.2% 45.2% 45.4% 44.9% 47.4% 46.8% 47.2% 50.6% Norm FFO/Investments 6.04% 6.11% 6.21% 5.95% 5.98% 6.26% 6.03% 5.70% 5.91% 5.94% 5.76% 5.36% Revenues 1,078.321 1,079.133 1,076.657 1,047.050 1,029.484 978.997 957.169 894.177 867.769 847.523 Revenue/Investments 16.23% 15.68% 16.14% 15.55% 15.31% 15.45% 15.04% 14.57% 15.19% 15.44% Adjusted Income 137.187 177.482 194.313 151.217 107.634 180.146 134.365 148.569 92.105 99.249 Adj Inc/Investments 2.06% 2.58% 2.91% 2.24% 1.60% 2.84% 2.11% 2.42% 1.61% 1.81%