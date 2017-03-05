BDC Sector Stats 03/03/17

I needed to update sector stats for an article on FDUS that just went in the queue. Given that approval of that article could be several hours away - here are the numbers:

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q1-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; YTD = year to date. The last four columns measure the percentage change in the 2016 EPS projection; the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the change in the Q1-16 dividend from the Q1-15 dividend; and the change in NAV between Q3-15 and Q3-14. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, CPTA, FDUS, FSIC, MAIN and TCPC have paid special dividends on a near regular schedule. FULL has converted to Great Elm Capital Corp and trades as GECC. I lack the data to make that switch in my numbers. On 2-10 FSC and FSFR reduced their forward dividends, which I have encoded as the Q1 dividend.

Share Price Q3-16 Price YTD Percent Change LTM LTM ------- The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker ------- 1-01 03-03 Yield PWAY NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target Div NAV Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 12.50 10.88 11.80 13.69 0.91 4.43 7.27 0.00 0.00 0.00 -8.24 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 11.90 13.10 8.85 6.25 13.20 0.99 10.08 12.52 -3.42 -9.32 0.00 -2.44 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.43 9.33 11.00 6.95 0.93 9.73 12.29 0.00 0.33 -25.00 -11.24 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 17.75 8.56 9.80 16.59 1.07 7.64 7.64 0.00 10.43 0.00 -1.19 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.78 10.80 11.40 8.38 0.93 11.78 14.80 -1.16 0.00 0.00 -21.39 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.40 9.62 10.20 11.86 0.88 11.83 14.52 -0.85 0.00 -27.95 -13.11 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.98 11.16 12.70 15.68 0.89 8.12 8.12 -0.62 -0.98 -17.02 -13.08 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.24 9.05 13.10 15.58 1.11 9.60 9.60 -3.70 4.09 0.00 3.04 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) 5.37 4.38 11.42 10.40 7.97 0.55 -18.44 -16.81 -17.33 -20.34 -30.56 -11.44 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (FSFR) 8.71 9.07 8.38 8.60 11.06 0.82 4.13 5.66 -13.19 -2.63 -15.56 -8.67 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.80 9.10 9.20 9.42 1.04 -4.85 -2.69 -1.15 2.40 0.00 -2.28 Full Circle Capital Corporation (FULL) 2.67 2.67 15.73 10.46 3.59 0.74 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.25 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.20 8.15 12.50 9.65 0.95 8.75 10.22 -2.67 8.57 0.00 6.63 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 10.01 11.19 11.20 12.53 0.80 7.06 7.06 0.00 1.23 -20.00 -16.02 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 19.10 6.70 7.80 15.96 1.20 3.86 3.86 -2.29 -0.11 0.00 1.01 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 9.13 9.20 10.90 8.62 1.06 -2.77 -1.28 -2.33 5.42 0.00 -4.86 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 24.60 7.32 11.80 18.58 1.32 4.59 6.51 -1.96 5.58 0.00 -4.52 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 14.33 9.42 14.40 13.75 1.04 4.22 5.94 0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.64 Share Price Q3-16 Price YTD Percent Change LTM LTM ----The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker---- 1-01 03-03 Yield PWAY NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target Div NAV Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.30 10.62 14.20 12.44 0.91 7.31 9.31 0.83 0.00 -13.04 -10.76 Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 14.82 8.37 13.50 9.86 1.50 5.03 5.03 -0.76 5.47 0.00 -1.60 KCAP Financial,Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 4.10 11.71 10.27 5.45 0.75 3.02 3.02 0.00 0.00 -20.00 -13.90 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 37.13 5.98 9.71 21.62 1.72 0.98 1.99 1.30 4.00 2.78 -0.78 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 7.61 11.56 11.80 9.49 0.80 1.33 1.33 -3.66 3.43 -26.67 -13.73 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.68 8.93 9.70 14.42 1.09 1.95 1.95 0.00 0.60 0.00 1.48 New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.80 9.19 10.40 13.28 1.11 4.96 4.96 0.72 4.42 0.00 -3.28 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.75 9.22 11.88 14.67 1.01 7.19 7.19 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.45 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.84 13.04 11.70 4.61 0.40 6.36 9.83 0.00 0.00 -50.00 -31.30 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 9.44 10.59 12.80 9.60 0.98 13.05 15.15 1.08 4.70 0.00 -5.60 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 13.80 8.26 7.80 14.06 0.98 -2.20 -0.78 -0.87 0.90 0.00 0.79 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 8.27 8.71 11.90 9.05 0.91 7.96 10.31 0.00 8.47 -35.71 -7.84 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 23.41 7.69 10.50 22.39 1.05 13.59 15.77 -4.69 7.77 12.50 -0.13 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 13.95 9.75 11.10 13.57 1.03 15.67 15.67 0.00 0.93 0.00 -0.37 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 22.12 7.23 10.00 21.72 1.02 6.24 8.17 -2.76 4.74 0.00 0.93 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 17.39 8.11 8.20 16.78 1.04 5.78 7.92 0.00 5.23 0.00 -1.64 Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) 3.02 1.92 10.42 11.09 11.61 0.17 -36.42 -36.42 -60.00 0.00 -80.00 2.11 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 19.36 9.30 12.30 15.33 1.26 5.56 5.56 -2.12 0.29 -16.67 -0.97 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 17.18 8.38 11.20 14.84 1.16 1.66 1.66 1.91 4.53 0.00 -1.72 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 10.37 10.41 11.40 11.84 0.88 3.60 3.60 0.00 0.00 -20.59 -9.13 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 7.18 16.16 14.10 7.08 1.01 8.62 8.62 -5.88 0.00 0.00 -9.35 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.28 10.84 15.10 13.44 0.99 12.73 12.73 0.66 1.96 0.00 -7.44 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 19.36 8.06 10.30 15.78 1.23 3.64 5.73 0.57 6.50 0.00 1.02 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 13.15 10.80 12.10 13.48 0.98 8.05 10.97 0.00 3.52 0.00 -8.73 Sector Average 9.72 0.98 4.42 5.58 -2.96 1.72 -5.77 With the 10 Treasury at 2.46% and sector average yield on Q4 dividends at 9.72% - the spread is 726 bps. The cap weighted ETF BDCS has a price change of 3.00% year to date - with dividends its total return is 4.96%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 6.66% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 6.66% year to date.

Fiscal and calendar years are not in sync. BDCs than began fiscal 2016 on or before calendar Q4-15 include AINV, FULL, FSC, GAIN, GBDC, GLAD, MCC, PSEC, PFLT, and PNNT. The range metric is the high estimate minus the low estimate, with that result dividend by the consensus estimate - and serves as one of several measurements for assessing risk. All EPS projections are from Yahoo Finance - with the exceptions of ASBC and FSIC - where projections are not NIIs.