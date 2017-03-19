Morwa Produces Another Highly Read Article With Questionable Numbers.

Rida Morwa produced another 'most read' article - calling Martin Midstream (NASDAQ:MMLP) "A Secure 11% Yielder, 160% Coverage". Morwa wrote that DCF/unit was $3.20. There was no subtraction for the GP's share of DCF in his calculation of that number. The 2016 brokerage consensus DCF is $2.93. My 2016 DCF calculation is $2.93. 2017 DCF projections from the 3 major brokerages that provide numbers for this smaller MLP average $2.44 - compared to a distribution of $2.00. The current distribution is $0.50 compared to $0.8125 as late as Q2-16 . . and for all of 2015.
I do not closely follow MMLP. I do not know why the GP take was cut with the distribution cut - but those things can happen. I would tend to suspect that any distribution increase would trigger some degree of restoration to the GP take. DCF has been, and continues to be very seasonal. The credit metrics are well below average.
Here is the spreadsheet I have on MMLP:
Martin Midstream Partners metrics
|Q4-2016
|Q3-2016
|Q2-2016
|Q1-2016
|Q4-2015
|Q3-2015
|Q2-2015
|Q1-2015
|Q4-2014
|Q3-2014
|Q2-2014
|Q1-2014
|Revenues
|236,901
|174,537
|190,348
|225,605
|254,371
|226,021
|251,099
|305,353
|376,983
|377,088
|403,261
|484,809
|Costs
|242,995
|165,374
|178,413
|201,351
|240,186
|212,401
|231,302
|280,641
|366,818
|360,809
|385,363
|460,266
|EBITDA
|56,106
|33,306
|41,634
|49,296
|41,415
|38,859
|45,040
|50.367
|39.253
|2,478
|26,331
|37,744
|DCF dollars
|35,834
|19,949
|25,386
|32,530
|35,759
|29,128
|31,883
|37,081
|33.510
|19,064
|20,144
|21,678
|DCF to GP
|0.361
|0.361
|4,546
|4,547
|4,041
|3,975
|4,157
|4,305
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Net DCF
|35,473
|19,588
|20.840
|27,983
|31,718
|25,153
|27,726
|32,776
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Units
|35,375
|35,346
|35,375
|35,372
|35,372
|35,308
|35,376
|35,360
|x
|32,243
|28,958
|26,605
|DCF/unit
|$1.0028
|$0.5537
|$0.5891
|$0.7912
|$0.8967
|$0.7124
|$0.7837
|$0.9269
|Upcoming Distrib.
|$0.5000
|$0.5000
|$0.8125
|$0.8125
|$0.8125
|$0.8125
|$0.8125
|$0.8125
|$0.8125
|$0.8125
|$0.7925
|$0.7875
|Coverage
|1.98x
|1.11x
|0.72x
|0.97x
|1.10x
|0.88x
|0.96x
|1.14x
|Broker1_DCF
|$1.00
|$0.55
|$0.59
|$0.79
|Broker2_DCF
|$1.00
|$0.55
|$0.59
|$0.79
|LTM EBITDA
|170,610
|165,651
|171,204
|174,610
|173,755
|173,519
|x
|x
|x
|Long Tern Debt
|808,107
|913,504
|878,891
|873,611
|865,103
|876,405
|840,159
|849,369
|888,887
|Long Term Debt/EBITDA
|4.74x
|5.51x
|5.13x
|5.00x
|4.98x
|5.05x
|Interest Expense
|12,054
|11,779
|12,155
|10,112
|10,827
|11,994
|9,925
|10,546
|7,852
|11,459
|11,441
|11,451
|Interest Coverage
|4.65x
|2.83x
|3.43x
|4.88x
|3.83x
|3.24x
|3.21x
|4.77x
Morwa's conclusion:
At a price-to-DCF ratio of 5.9x and with reasonable leverage, MMLP is an attractive option for investors seeking to diversify an MLP portfolio. With valuations in the MLP space currently trading at 10 times DCF and above, MMLP offers income investors a rare bargain.
My conclusion:
My 2017 analyst consensus DCF projection is $2.44 - so at a price of $19.00 on 3/17/17, the Price/DCF ratio is 7.79x compared to a sub-sector average of small cap MLP at 11.76 (fast growers DM and CCPL skew the average higher for the sub-sector). The leverage is on the high side -- too high to call 'reasonable'. The interest coverage is a little bit low, too.
MMLP had under performed beginning of the year projections in 8 of the last 10 years - or 8 of the last 8 years - with 5 of those 8 years having double digit under performance. With '5' being the worse score I give on 'historical DCF projection accuracy' - MMLP gets a '5'. One can not trust the DCF projection . .. so you can not trust the Price/DCF ratio or the coverage ratio . . . . while (if you were to trust it) the ratios would suggest that MMLP is under priced.
If my lowest of the low rating for 'projection accuracy' fails to scare you - then the most recent credit rating from S&P of "B+" should.
Please remember - My disagreement with Morwa is private. I feel a need to warn my audience of his 'suspicious' numbers and potentially dubious conclusions. Please do not attribute any of the above numbers to me if you are tempted to participate in the discussion of MMLP in his article.
I did read about 30 of the 80 something comments on that article. Even the negative comments were a little less than well informed. I continue to sporadically mention Morwa because it underlines the point - that those who invest via borrowed opinions are in real danger of losing their nest egg.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.