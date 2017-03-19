Morwa Produces Another Highly Read Article With Questionable Numbers.

Rida Morwa produced another 'most read' article - calling Martin Midstream (NASDAQ:MMLP) "A Secure 11% Yielder, 160% Coverage". Morwa wrote that DCF/unit was $3.20. There was no subtraction for the GP's share of DCF in his calculation of that number. The 2016 brokerage consensus DCF is $2.93. My 2016 DCF calculation is $2.93. 2017 DCF projections from the 3 major brokerages that provide numbers for this smaller MLP average $2.44 - compared to a distribution of $2.00. The current distribution is $0.50 compared to $0.8125 as late as Q2-16 . . and for all of 2015.

I do not closely follow MMLP. I do not know why the GP take was cut with the distribution cut - but those things can happen. I would tend to suspect that any distribution increase would trigger some degree of restoration to the GP take. DCF has been, and continues to be very seasonal. The credit metrics are well below average.

Here is the spreadsheet I have on MMLP:

Martin Midstream Partners metrics

Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Revenues 236,901 174,537 190,348 225,605 254,371 226,021 251,099 305,353 376,983 377,088 403,261 484,809 Costs 242,995 165,374 178,413 201,351 240,186 212,401 231,302 280,641 366,818 360,809 385,363 460,266 EBITDA 56,106 33,306 41,634 49,296 41,415 38,859 45,040 50.367 39.253 2,478 26,331 37,744 DCF dollars 35,834 19,949 25,386 32,530 35,759 29,128 31,883 37,081 33.510 19,064 20,144 21,678 DCF to GP 0.361 0.361 4,546 4,547 4,041 3,975 4,157 4,305 x x x x Net DCF 35,473 19,588 20.840 27,983 31,718 25,153 27,726 32,776 x x x x Units 35,375 35,346 35,375 35,372 35,372 35,308 35,376 35,360 x 32,243 28,958 26,605 DCF/unit $1.0028 $0.5537 $0.5891 $0.7912 $0.8967 $0.7124 $0.7837 $0.9269 Upcoming Distrib. $0.5000 $0.5000 $0.8125 $0.8125 $0.8125 $0.8125 $0.8125 $0.8125 $0.8125 $0.8125 $0.7925 $0.7875 Coverage 1.98x 1.11x 0.72x 0.97x 1.10x 0.88x 0.96x 1.14x Broker1_DCF $1.00 $0.55 $0.59 $0.79 Broker2_DCF $1.00 $0.55 $0.59 $0.79 LTM EBITDA 170,610 165,651 171,204 174,610 173,755 173,519 x x x Long Tern Debt 808,107 913,504 878,891 873,611 865,103 876,405 840,159 849,369 888,887 Long Term Debt/EBITDA 4.74x 5.51x 5.13x 5.00x 4.98x 5.05x Interest Expense 12,054 11,779 12,155 10,112 10,827 11,994 9,925 10,546 7,852 11,459 11,441 11,451 Interest Coverage 4.65x 2.83x 3.43x 4.88x 3.83x 3.24x 3.21x 4.77x

Morwa's conclusion:

At a price-to-DCF ratio of 5.9x and with reasonable leverage, MMLP is an attractive option for investors seeking to diversify an MLP portfolio. With valuations in the MLP space currently trading at 10 times DCF and above, MMLP offers income investors a rare bargain.

My conclusion:

My 2017 analyst consensus DCF projection is $2.44 - so at a price of $19.00 on 3/17/17, the Price/DCF ratio is 7.79x compared to a sub-sector average of small cap MLP at 11.76 (fast growers DM and CCPL skew the average higher for the sub-sector). The leverage is on the high side -- too high to call 'reasonable'. The interest coverage is a little bit low, too.

MMLP had under performed beginning of the year projections in 8 of the last 10 years - or 8 of the last 8 years - with 5 of those 8 years having double digit under performance. With '5' being the worse score I give on 'historical DCF projection accuracy' - MMLP gets a '5'. One can not trust the DCF projection . .. so you can not trust the Price/DCF ratio or the coverage ratio . . . . while (if you were to trust it) the ratios would suggest that MMLP is under priced.

If my lowest of the low rating for 'projection accuracy' fails to scare you - then the most recent credit rating from S&P of "B+" should.

Please remember - My disagreement with Morwa is private. I feel a need to warn my audience of his 'suspicious' numbers and potentially dubious conclusions. Please do not attribute any of the above numbers to me if you are tempted to participate in the discussion of MMLP in his article.

I did read about 30 of the 80 something comments on that article. Even the negative comments were a little less than well informed. I continue to sporadically mention Morwa because it underlines the point - that those who invest via borrowed opinions are in real danger of losing their nest egg.