MAIN Reports Very Good Q1/17

NII beat projections and covered the dividend. NAV was up 34 cents due to having portfolio gains (11 cents); dividend coverage (1 cent) and a secondary offering (probably 22 cents - this info will be in the yet to be filed 10-Q).
MAIN is a good investment because it has a high Price/NAV ratio - so it print money with each secondary offering. MAIN has a high Price/NAV ratio because it has a rising NAV. You should see the circular logic here. Which came first - the rising NAV or the high Price/NAV? To most folks, it does not matter. MAIN is 'internally managed' - and that (for the market) is the reason for it all. But so is KCAP.
Why did the HTGC share price fall after the release of info that management wants to become externally managed? That switch will kill to goose that laid the golden egg. Is that "magic thinking"? Probably. But it does not matter. If the switch kills the high Price/NAV ratio - then it kills the printing money effect of secondary offerings - which kills the NAV record - which is the main reason for the high Price/NAV ratio.
MAIN had a good Q1 - but the main reason for the good Q1 (or 22 cents of the 34 cents NAV rise) is due to MAIN having a high Price/NAV ratio.
Earnings Estimates from Yahoo Finance:
|Current Qtr. (Mar 2017)
|Next Qtr. (Jun 2017)
|Current Year
|Next Year
|No. of Analysts
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Avg. Estimate
|0.56
|0.57
|2.3
|2.35
|Low Estimate
|0.55
|0.56
|2.24
|2.30
|High Estimate
|0.59
|0.59
|2.37
|2.40
|Year Ago EPS
|0.54
|0.54
|2.23
|2.30
|Revenue Estimate
|Current Qtr. (Mar 2017)
|Next Qtr. (Jun 2017)
|Current Year
|Next Year
|No. of Analysts
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Avg. Estimate
|47.13M
|49.19M
|197.52M
|217.40M
|Low Estimate
|45.80M
|48.70M
|192.60M
|211.78M
|High Estimate
|49.03M
|50.04M
|201.02M
|222.47M
|Year Ago Sales
|42.01M
|42.90M
|178.34M
|197.52M
|Q1-17
|Q4-16
|Q3-16
|Q2-16
|Q1-16
|Q4-15
|Q3-15
|Q2-15
|Q1-15
|Q4-14
|Q3-14
|Q2-14
|Q1-14
|Q4-13
|Q3-13
|Q2-13
|Q1-13
|Realized & Unrealized Gains
|5.922
|21.311
|12.096
|5.036
|-12.615
|-22.659
|-10.430
|10.125
|11.642
|-6.452
|-0.356
|10.147
|8.160
|-5.008
|11.052
|6.954
|8.397
|Realized & Unrealized Gains/share
|$0.1074
|$0.3985
|$0.2299
|$0.0979
|-$0.2496
|-$0.4511
|-$0.2084
|$0.2030
|$0.2526
|- $0.1434
|- $0.0079
|$0.2295
|$0.2045
|- $0.1259
|$0.2975
|$0.1998
|$0.2420
|Main Street Capital
|Q1-17
|Q4-16
|Q3-16
|Q2-16
|Q1-16
|Q4-15
|Q3-15
|Q2-15
|Q1-15
|Q4-14
|Q3-14
|Q2-14
|Q1-14
|Q4-13
|Total investment income
|47.889
|46.830
|46.599
|42.902
|42.006
|43.353
|42.379
|41.308
|37.179
|38.757
|36.351
|34.877
|30.776
|33.393
|Net investment income
|31.166
|30.432
|30.557
|27.648
|27.164
|28.520
|27.861
|27.201
|23.491
|26.329
|24.877
|23.578
|20.739
|22.831
|Investments @ fair value
|1.979
|1.997
|1.920
|1.888
|1.819
|1.800
|1.867
|1.790
|1.747
|1.572
|1.497
|1.433
|1.320
|1.299
|Wt Av Share Count
|55.125
|53.473
|52.613
|51.441
|50.550
|50.229
|50.037
|49.883
|46.080
|44.992
|44.911
|44.217
|39.899
|39.762
|TII/share
|$0.8687
|$0.8758
|$0.8857
|$0.8340
|$0.8318
|$0.8631
|$0.8470
|$0.8281
|$0.8068
|$0.8614
|$0.8094
|$0.7888
|$0.7713
|$0.8398
|NII/share
|$0.5654
|$0.5691
|$0.5808
|$0.5375
|$0.5374
|$0.5678
|0.5568
|$0.5453
|$0.5098
|$0.5852
|$0.5539
|$0.5332
|$0.5198
|$0.5742
|NAV/share
|$22.44
|$22.10
|$21.62
|$21.11
|$21.18
|$21.24
|$21.79
|$21.84
|$21.87
|$20.85
|$21.08
|$21.03
|$20.14
|$19.89
|Wt Av Yield - LMM
|12.2%
|12.5%
|12.5%
|12.4%
|12.4%
|12.2%
|12.3%
|12.8%
|13.1%
|13.2%
|13.5%
|14.9%
|15.1%
|14.7%
|Wt Av Yield - MM
|8.6%
|8.5%
|8.4%
|8.4%
|8.1%
|8.0%
|8.0%
|7.9%
|7.9%
|7.8%
|7.5%
|7.5%
|7.6%
|7.8%
|Wt Av Yield - Private
|9.6%
|9.6%
|9.6%
|9.7%
|9.6%
|9.5%
|9.5%
|9.8%
|9.9%
|10.1%
|10.4%
|11.3%
|11.1%
|11.3%
|Yield - 4 times TII/Inv
|9.68%
|9.38%
|9.71%
|9.09%
|9.23%
|9.66%
|9.08%
|9.23%
|8.51%
|9.86%
|9.71%
|9.74%
|9.33%
|10.28%
|Main Street Capital
|Q1-17
|Q4-16
|Q3-16
|Q2-16
|Q1-16
|Q4-15
|Q3-15
|Q2-15
|Q1-15
|Q4-14
|Q3-14
|Q2-14
|Q1-14
|Debt
|793.010
|848.258
|809.135
|839.334
|795.461
|780.398
|835.344
|511.963
|653.284
|706.604
|600.511
|557.761
|539.921
|Debt/share
|14.3857
|15.8633
|15.3790
|16.3164
|15.7361
|15.5368
|16.6945
|10.2633
|14.1772
|15.7334
|13.3771
|12.6142
|13.5352
|Debt/share to NAV
|64.11%
|78.78%
|71.13%
|77.29%
|74.30%
|73.15%
|76.62%
|46.99%
|64.82%
|75.46%
|63.43%
|59.98%
|67.21%
|Interest expense
|8.608
|8.619
|8.573
|8.255
|8.182
|8.360
|8.302
|7.657
|7.796
|6.876
|5.954
|5.473
|5.286
|Interest expense/share
|0.1561
|0.1612
|0.1629
|0.1605
|0.1619
|0.1664
|0.1659
|0.1535
|0.1692
|0.1528
|0.1326
|0.1238
|0.1325
|Interest expense/TII
|17.97%
|18.40%
|18.40%
|19.24%
|19.48%
|19.28%
|19.59%
|20.59%
|20.97%
|17.74%
|16.38%
|15.69%
|17.17%
|Annualized Int exp/Debt
|4.34%
|4.06%
|4.24%
|3.93%
|4.11%
|4.28%
|3.98%
|5.98%
|4.77%
|3.89%
|3.97%
|3.92%
|3.92%
|PWAY - Int exp/Debt
|534 bps
|532 bps
|547 bps
|516 bps
|512 bps
|538 bps
|510 bps
|325 bps
|374 bps
|597 bps
|574 bps
|582 bps
|541 bps
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.