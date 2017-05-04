MAIN Reports Very Good Q1/17

NII beat projections and covered the dividend. NAV was up 34 cents due to having portfolio gains (11 cents); dividend coverage (1 cent) and a secondary offering (probably 22 cents - this info will be in the yet to be filed 10-Q).

MAIN is a good investment because it has a high Price/NAV ratio - so it print money with each secondary offering. MAIN has a high Price/NAV ratio because it has a rising NAV. You should see the circular logic here. Which came first - the rising NAV or the high Price/NAV? To most folks, it does not matter. MAIN is 'internally managed' - and that (for the market) is the reason for it all. But so is KCAP.

Why did the HTGC share price fall after the release of info that management wants to become externally managed? That switch will kill to goose that laid the golden egg. Is that "magic thinking"? Probably. But it does not matter. If the switch kills the high Price/NAV ratio - then it kills the printing money effect of secondary offerings - which kills the NAV record - which is the main reason for the high Price/NAV ratio.

MAIN had a good Q1 - but the main reason for the good Q1 (or 22 cents of the 34 cents NAV rise) is due to MAIN having a high Price/NAV ratio.

Earnings Estimates from Yahoo Finance:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 6 6 6 4 Avg. Estimate 0.56 0.57 2.3 2.35 Low Estimate 0.55 0.56 2.24 2.30 High Estimate 0.59 0.59 2.37 2.40 Year Ago EPS 0.54 0.54 2.23 2.30

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 4 4 4 3 Avg. Estimate 47.13M 49.19M 197.52M 217.40M Low Estimate 45.80M 48.70M 192.60M 211.78M High Estimate 49.03M 50.04M 201.02M 222.47M Year Ago Sales 42.01M 42.90M 178.34M 197.52M

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Realized & Unrealized Gains 5.922 21.311 12.096 5.036 -12.615 -22.659 -10.430 10.125 11.642 -6.452 -0.356 10.147 8.160 -5.008 11.052 6.954 8.397 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share $0.1074 $0.3985 $0.2299 $0.0979 -$0.2496 -$0.4511 -$0.2084 $0.2030 $0.2526 - $0.1434 - $0.0079 $0.2295 $0.2045 - $0.1259 $0.2975 $0.1998 $0.2420

Main Street Capital Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Total investment income 47.889 46.830 46.599 42.902 42.006 43.353 42.379 41.308 37.179 38.757 36.351 34.877 30.776 33.393 Net investment income 31.166 30.432 30.557 27.648 27.164 28.520 27.861 27.201 23.491 26.329 24.877 23.578 20.739 22.831 Investments @ fair value 1.979 1.997 1.920 1.888 1.819 1.800 1.867 1.790 1.747 1.572 1.497 1.433 1.320 1.299 Wt Av Share Count 55.125 53.473 52.613 51.441 50.550 50.229 50.037 49.883 46.080 44.992 44.911 44.217 39.899 39.762 TII/share $0.8687 $0.8758 $0.8857 $0.8340 $0.8318 $0.8631 $0.8470 $0.8281 $0.8068 $0.8614 $0.8094 $0.7888 $0.7713 $0.8398 NII/share $0.5654 $0.5691 $0.5808 $0.5375 $0.5374 $0.5678 0.5568 $0.5453 $0.5098 $0.5852 $0.5539 $0.5332 $0.5198 $0.5742 NAV/share $22.44 $22.10 $21.62 $21.11 $21.18 $21.24 $21.79 $21.84 $21.87 $20.85 $21.08 $21.03 $20.14 $19.89 Wt Av Yield - LMM 12.2% 12.5% 12.5% 12.4% 12.4% 12.2% 12.3% 12.8% 13.1% 13.2% 13.5% 14.9% 15.1% 14.7% Wt Av Yield - MM 8.6% 8.5% 8.4% 8.4% 8.1% 8.0% 8.0% 7.9% 7.9% 7.8% 7.5% 7.5% 7.6% 7.8% Wt Av Yield - Private 9.6% 9.6% 9.6% 9.7% 9.6% 9.5% 9.5% 9.8% 9.9% 10.1% 10.4% 11.3% 11.1% 11.3% Yield - 4 times TII/Inv 9.68% 9.38% 9.71% 9.09% 9.23% 9.66% 9.08% 9.23% 8.51% 9.86% 9.71% 9.74% 9.33% 10.28%

Main Street Capital Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 793.010 848.258 809.135 839.334 795.461 780.398 835.344 511.963 653.284 706.604 600.511 557.761 539.921 Debt/share 14.3857 15.8633 15.3790 16.3164 15.7361 15.5368 16.6945 10.2633 14.1772 15.7334 13.3771 12.6142 13.5352 Debt/share to NAV 64.11% 78.78% 71.13% 77.29% 74.30% 73.15% 76.62% 46.99% 64.82% 75.46% 63.43% 59.98% 67.21% Interest expense 8.608 8.619 8.573 8.255 8.182 8.360 8.302 7.657 7.796 6.876 5.954 5.473 5.286 Interest expense/share 0.1561 0.1612 0.1629 0.1605 0.1619 0.1664 0.1659 0.1535 0.1692 0.1528 0.1326 0.1238 0.1325 Interest expense/TII 17.97% 18.40% 18.40% 19.24% 19.48% 19.28% 19.59% 20.59% 20.97% 17.74% 16.38% 15.69% 17.17% Annualized Int exp/Debt 4.34% 4.06% 4.24% 3.93% 4.11% 4.28% 3.98% 5.98% 4.77% 3.89% 3.97% 3.92% 3.92% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 534 bps 532 bps 547 bps 516 bps 512 bps 538 bps 510 bps 325 bps 374 bps 597 bps 574 bps 582 bps 541 bps