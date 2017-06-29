SPREADSHEET TEST - Health Care REITs 6-28-17

I test every other day. Since the format is correctly displaying today - I saved and "posted" these numbers. On prior attempts that were "fails" - I did not post. Heck if I know if the problem is cured - or if the condition just "oscillates".
Health Care REITs Q2-17
Yields are calculated on Q2-17 dividends. The Dividend/FFO ratio uses the 2017 FFO projection. The percent change columns measures the changes since the beginning of the year. LTM (last twelve month) dividend growth uses Q1-17 minus Q1-16 normalized dividend/share divided by Q1-16 dividend. LTM FFO growth uses Q3-16 minus Q3-15 normalized FFO/share divided by Q3-15 normalized FFO. LTM FAD growth does not use quarterly numbers - but the 2016 midpoint of the yearly guidance compared to the 2015 actual. VTR had a downward adjustment to its dividend and operating metrics when it spun of CCP. CHCT (market cap $298 million) and MRT ($362 million) are too new and too small to be currently included in my coverage. HCP reduced dividend after the spin-off of QCP ($1.52 billion with no Nasdaq FFO projections). MPW has raised its Q2-17 dividend to $0.24/quarter. NHI raised its Q2-17 dividend to $0.95/quarter.
|Share Price
|2017 FFO Estimate
|Div/
|Div/
|Percent Change
|LTM Growth
|Company_name_and_ticker
|1-01
|06-28
|1-01
|06-28
|Yield
|FFO
|FAD
|Price
|Pr+Div
|17 FFO
|18 FFO
|Target
|Div
|FFO
|FAD
|Care Capital Properties
|(CCP)
|25.00
|27.25
|3.10
|2.93
|8.37
|77.82
|77.29
|9.00
|13.56
|-5.48
|0.00
|-4.39
|0.00%
|-10.7%
|-1.7%
|CareTrust REIT
|(CTRE)
|15.32
|19.08
|1.20
|1.20
|3.88
|61.67
|63.25
|24.54
|26.96
|0.00
|-2.24
|5.50
|8.82%
|50.0%
|14.7%
|Physicians Realty Trust
|(DOC)
|18.96
|21.60
|1.21
|1.16
|4.26
|79.31
|106.98
|13.92
|16.35
|-4.13
|-3.13
|0.86
|2.22%
|3.8%
|1.2%
|Welltower
|(HCN)
|66.93
|76.53
|4.45
|4.21
|4.55
|82.66
|87.00
|14.34
|16.94
|-5.39
|-3.28
|0.87
|1.16%
|3.6%
|3.9%
|Health Care Properties
|(HCP)
|29.72
|32.74
|1.92
|1.93
|4.52
|76.68
|56.92
|10.16
|12.65
|0.52
|2.03
|4.79
|-35.65%
|-17.7%
|-3.3%
|Healthcare Realty Trust
|(HR)
|30.32
|35.41
|1.71
|1.64
|3.39
|73.17
|75.00
|16.79
|18.77
|-4.09
|-3.33
|2.52
|0.00%
|-4.9%
|5.3%
|Healthcare Trust of America
|(HTA)
|29.11
|31.98
|1.72
|1.71
|3.75
|70.18
|84.51
|9.86
|11.92
|-0.58
|-1.66
|2.30
|1.69%
|2.6%
|2.2%
|LTC Properties
|(LTC)
|46.98
|51.92
|3.19
|3.15
|4.39
|72.38
|82.31
|10.52
|12.94
|-1.25
|-5.00
|-1.92
|5.56%
|4.1%
|6.5%
|Medical Properties Trust
|(MPW)
|12.30
|13.20
|1.36
|1.34
|7.27
|71.64
|84.21
|7.32
|11.22
|-1.47
|-4.05
|-3.27
|4.35%
|-6.3%
|-3.4%
|National Health Investors
|(NHI)
|74.17
|79.34
|5.15
|5.17
|4.79
|73.50
|86.96
|6.97
|9.53
|0.39
|0.56
|0.21
|5.56%
|1.7%
|8.7%
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|(OHI)
|31.26
|34.52
|3.37
|3.38
|7.18
|73.37
|80.78
|10.43
|14.40
|0.30
|-2.26
|-6.88
|6.90%
|1.3%
|9.3%
|Sabra Health Care REIT
|(SBRA)
|24.42
|24.53
|2.30
|2.27
|6.85
|74.01
|75.00
|0.45
|3.89
|-1.30
|-1.23
|14.35
|0.00%
|-6.9%
|4.7%
|Senior Housing Properties
|(SNH)
|18.93
|21.25
|1.88
|1.88
|7.34
|82.98
|86.19
|12.26
|16.38
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|0.00%
|-4.3%
|11.0%
|New Senior Investment
|(SNR)
|9.79
|10.13
|1.31
|1.21
|10.27
|85.95
|99.05
|3.47
|8.78
|-7.63
|0.00
|-7.90
|0.00%
|3.3%
|1.9%
|Universal Health Realty Income
|(UHT)
|65.59
|78.38
|3.09
|3.09
|3.32
|84.14
|85.25
|19.50
|21.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00%
|1.4%
|8.9%
|Ventas
|(VTR)
|62.52
|71.10
|4.29
|4.16
|4.36
|74.52
|82.89
|13.72
|16.20
|-3.03
|-2.27
|-7.04
|6.16%
|-5.5%
|4.8%
|Average
|5.53
|75.87
|82.10
|11.45
|14.50
|-2.07
|0.07
|0.42%
|1.0%
|4.7%
|The cap weighted Dow Jones REIT ETF RWR has a price change of 0.70% year to date - with dividends its total return is 1.35%.
|The RWR has a yield based on LTM dividends of 3.92%. Year over year dividend growth based on last two years of dividends is 6.79%.
|The cap weighted Vanguard ETF VNQ has a price change of 2.01% year to date - with dividends its total return is 2.73%.
|The Cohen & Steers 'Realty Majors' ETF ICF has a price change of 2.54% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.33%.
|The ICF has a yield based on LTM dividends of 4.14%. Year over year dividend growth based on last two years of dividends is 6.10%.
Health Care Price/FFO Ratios 06-28 The UHT projected 2016 FFO stat is slightly under four times Q1 FFO. DOC IPOed in 2013. CCP was spun off in 2015. CCP to merge with SBRA.
|FFO / Share
|% FFO Growth
|Price/FFO
|17 FFO Range
|Co.
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|15-16
|16-17
|17-18
|2016
|2017
|2018
|High
|Low
|Range
|CCP
|0.00
|0.00
|3.42
|3.05
|2.93
|2.95
|-10.82
|-3.93
|0.68
|8.93
|9.30
|9.24
|293
|293
|0.00%
|CTRE
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|1.10
|1.20
|1.31
|20.88
|9.09
|9.17
|17.35
|15.90
|14.56
|121
|117
|3.33%
|DOC
|0.26
|0.72
|0.74
|1.01
|1.16
|1.24
|36.49
|14.85
|6.90
|21.39
|18.62
|17.42
|122
|108
|12.07%
|HCN
|3.36
|4.13
|4.38
|4.54
|4.21
|4.42
|3.65
|-7.27
|4.99
|16.86
|18.18
|17.31
|434
|400
|8.08%
|HCP
|3.01
|3.04
|3.16
|2.72
|1.93
|2.01
|-13.92
|-29.04
|4.15
|12.04
|16.96
|16.29
|196
|190
|3.11%
|HR
|1.32
|1.46
|1.60
|1.68
|1.64
|1.74
|5.00
|-2.38
|6.10
|21.08
|21.59
|20.35
|169
|160
|5.49%
|HTA
|1.28
|1.46
|1.54
|1.61
|1.71
|1.78
|4.55
|6.21
|4.09
|19.86
|18.70
|17.97
|172
|170
|1.17%
|LTC
|2.37
|2.55
|2.77
|3.05
|3.15
|3.23
|10.11
|3.28
|2.54
|17.02
|16.48
|16.07
|316
|315
|0.32%
|MPW
|0.96
|1.06
|1.26
|1.27
|1.34
|1.42
|0.79
|5.51
|5.97
|10.39
|9.85
|9.30
|140
|128
|8.96%
|NHI
|3.55
|4.20
|4.67
|4.87
|5.17
|5.35
|4.28
|6.16
|3.48
|16.29
|15.35
|14.83
|522
|513
|1.74%
|OHI
|2.53
|2.85
|3.13
|3.31
|3.38
|3.46
|5.75
|2.11
|2.37
|10.43
|10.21
|9.98
|340
|335
|1.48%
|SBRA
|1.84
|2.20
|2.14
|2.28
|2.27
|2.41
|6.54
|-0.44
|6.17
|10.76
|10.81
|10.18
|228
|226
|0.88%
|SNH
|1.69
|1.75
|1.84
|1.87
|1.88
|1.92
|1.63
|0.53
|2.13
|11.36
|11.30
|11.07
|195
|182
|6.91%
|SNR
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|1.25
|1.21
|1.23
|23.76
|-3.20
|1.65
|8.10
|8.37
|8.24
|124
|118
|4.96%
|UHT
|2.77
|2.74
|2.88
|3.03
|3.09
|3.15
|5.21
|1.98
|1.94
|25.87
|25.37
|24.88
|300
|300
|0.00%
|VTR
|4.14
|4.48
|4.47
|4.13
|4.16
|4.30
|-7.61
|0.73
|3.37
|17.22
|17.09
|16.53
|418
|415
|0.72%
|Average
|7.41
|0.26
|4.11
|15.31
|15.26
|14.64
Historical Price/FFO ratios for the sector:
|Mar 2007: 15.23
|June: 13.19
|Sept: 14.18
|Dec: 14.55
|Mar 2008: 14.17
|June: 13.27
|Sept: 15.95
|Dec: 12.38
|Mar 2009: 9.42
|June: 10.84
|Sept: 12.61
|Dec: 13.90
|Mar 2010: 12.61
|June: 14.10
|Sept: 15.45
|Dec: 15.41
|Mar 2011: 15.07
|June: 14.62
|Sept: 12.91
|Dec: 14.95
|Mar 2012: 14.21
|June: 15.25
|Sept: 15.05
|Dec: 15.82
|Mar 2013: 17.18
|June: 15.84
|Sept: 15.21
|Dec: 16.67
|Mar 2014: 13.92
|June: 14.73
|Sept: 14.10
|Dec: 16.66
|Mar 2015: 17.56
|June: 13.40
|Sept: 13.26
|Dec: 13.73
|Mar 2016: 13.68
|June: 15.04
|Sept: 15.53
|Dec: 13.66
|Mar 2017: 14.14
|June:
|Sept:
|Dec:
