SPREADSHEET TEST - Health Care REITs 6-28-17

Health Care REITs Q2-17

Yields are calculated on Q2-17 dividends. The Dividend/FFO ratio uses the 2017 FFO projection. The percent change columns measures the changes since the beginning of the year. LTM (last twelve month) dividend growth uses Q1-17 minus Q1-16 normalized dividend/share divided by Q1-16 dividend. LTM FFO growth uses Q3-16 minus Q3-15 normalized FFO/share divided by Q3-15 normalized FFO. LTM FAD growth does not use quarterly numbers - but the 2016 midpoint of the yearly guidance compared to the 2015 actual. VTR had a downward adjustment to its dividend and operating metrics when it spun of CCP. CHCT (market cap $298 million) and MRT ($362 million) are too new and too small to be currently included in my coverage. HCP reduced dividend after the spin-off of QCP ($1.52 billion with no Nasdaq FFO projections). MPW has raised its Q2-17 dividend to $0.24/quarter. NHI raised its Q2-17 dividend to $0.95/quarter.



Share Price 2017 FFO Estimate

Div/ Div/ Percent Change LTM Growth Company_name_and_ticker 1-01 06-28 1-01 06-28 Yield FFO FAD Price Pr+Div 17 FFO 18 FFO Target Div FFO FAD Care Capital Properties (CCP) 25.00 27.25 3.10 2.93 8.37 77.82 77.29 9.00 13.56 -5.48 0.00 -4.39 0.00% -10.7% -1.7% CareTrust REIT (CTRE) 15.32 19.08 1.20 1.20 3.88 61.67 63.25 24.54 26.96 0.00 -2.24 5.50 8.82% 50.0% 14.7% Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) 18.96 21.60 1.21 1.16 4.26 79.31 106.98 13.92 16.35 -4.13 -3.13 0.86 2.22% 3.8% 1.2% Welltower (HCN) 66.93 76.53 4.45 4.21 4.55 82.66 87.00 14.34 16.94 -5.39 -3.28 0.87 1.16% 3.6% 3.9% Health Care Properties (HCP) 29.72 32.74 1.92 1.93 4.52 76.68 56.92 10.16 12.65 0.52 2.03 4.79 -35.65% -17.7% -3.3% Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) 30.32 35.41 1.71 1.64 3.39 73.17 75.00 16.79 18.77 -4.09 -3.33 2.52 0.00% -4.9% 5.3% Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) 29.11 31.98 1.72 1.71 3.75 70.18 84.51 9.86 11.92 -0.58 -1.66 2.30 1.69% 2.6% 2.2% LTC Properties (LTC) 46.98 51.92 3.19 3.15 4.39 72.38 82.31 10.52 12.94 -1.25 -5.00 -1.92 5.56% 4.1% 6.5% Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 12.30 13.20 1.36 1.34 7.27 71.64 84.21 7.32 11.22 -1.47 -4.05 -3.27 4.35% -6.3% -3.4% National Health Investors (NHI) 74.17 79.34 5.15 5.17 4.79 73.50 86.96 6.97 9.53 0.39 0.56 0.21 5.56% 1.7% 8.7% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 31.26 34.52 3.37 3.38 7.18 73.37 80.78 10.43 14.40 0.30 -2.26 -6.88 6.90% 1.3% 9.3% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) 24.42 24.53 2.30 2.27 6.85 74.01 75.00 0.45 3.89 -1.30 -1.23 14.35 0.00% -6.9% 4.7% Senior Housing Properties (SNH) 18.93 21.25 1.88 1.88 7.34 82.98 86.19 12.26 16.38 0.00 0.00 1.16 0.00% -4.3% 11.0% New Senior Investment (SNR) 9.79 10.13 1.31 1.21 10.27 85.95 99.05 3.47 8.78 -7.63 0.00 -7.90 0.00% 3.3% 1.9% Universal Health Realty Income (UHT) 65.59 78.38 3.09 3.09 3.32 84.14 85.25 19.50 21.48 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00% 1.4% 8.9% Ventas (VTR) 62.52 71.10 4.29 4.16 4.36 74.52 82.89 13.72 16.20 -3.03 -2.27 -7.04 6.16% -5.5% 4.8% Average









5.53 75.87 82.10 11.45 14.50 -2.07

0.07 0.42% 1.0% 4.7% The cap weighted Dow Jones REIT ETF RWR has a price change of 0.70% year to date - with dividends its total return is 1.35%. The RWR has a yield based on LTM dividends of 3.92%. Year over year dividend growth based on last two years of dividends is 6.79%. The cap weighted Vanguard ETF VNQ has a price change of 2.01% year to date - with dividends its total return is 2.73%. The Cohen & Steers 'Realty Majors' ETF ICF has a price change of 2.54% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.33%. The ICF has a yield based on LTM dividends of 4.14%. Year over year dividend growth based on last two years of dividends is 6.10%.

Health Care Price/FFO Ratios 06-28 The UHT projected 2016 FFO stat is slightly under four times Q1 FFO. DOC IPOed in 2013. CCP was spun off in 2015. CCP to merge with SBRA.





FFO / Share % FFO Growth Price/FFO 17 FFO Range Co. 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 15-16 16-17 17-18 2016 2017 2018 High Low Range CCP 0.00 0.00 3.42 3.05 2.93 2.95 -10.82 -3.93 0.68 8.93 9.30 9.24 293 293 0.00% CTRE 0.00 0.00 0.91 1.10 1.20 1.31 20.88 9.09 9.17 17.35 15.90 14.56 121 117 3.33% DOC 0.26 0.72 0.74 1.01 1.16 1.24 36.49 14.85 6.90 21.39 18.62 17.42 122 108 12.07% HCN 3.36 4.13 4.38 4.54 4.21 4.42 3.65 -7.27 4.99 16.86 18.18 17.31 434 400 8.08% HCP 3.01 3.04 3.16 2.72 1.93 2.01 -13.92 -29.04 4.15 12.04 16.96 16.29 196 190 3.11% HR 1.32 1.46 1.60 1.68 1.64 1.74 5.00 -2.38 6.10 21.08 21.59 20.35 169 160 5.49% HTA 1.28 1.46 1.54 1.61 1.71 1.78 4.55 6.21 4.09 19.86 18.70 17.97 172 170 1.17% LTC 2.37 2.55 2.77 3.05 3.15 3.23 10.11 3.28 2.54 17.02 16.48 16.07 316 315 0.32% MPW 0.96 1.06 1.26 1.27 1.34 1.42 0.79 5.51 5.97 10.39 9.85 9.30 140 128 8.96% NHI 3.55 4.20 4.67 4.87 5.17 5.35 4.28 6.16 3.48 16.29 15.35 14.83 522 513 1.74% OHI 2.53 2.85 3.13 3.31 3.38 3.46 5.75 2.11 2.37 10.43 10.21 9.98 340 335 1.48% SBRA 1.84 2.20 2.14 2.28 2.27 2.41 6.54 -0.44 6.17 10.76 10.81 10.18 228 226 0.88% SNH 1.69 1.75 1.84 1.87 1.88 1.92 1.63 0.53 2.13 11.36 11.30 11.07 195 182 6.91% SNR 0.00 0.00 1.01 1.25 1.21 1.23 23.76 -3.20 1.65 8.10 8.37 8.24 124 118 4.96% UHT 2.77 2.74 2.88 3.03 3.09 3.15 5.21 1.98 1.94 25.87 25.37 24.88 300 300 0.00% VTR 4.14 4.48 4.47 4.13 4.16 4.30 -7.61 0.73 3.37 17.22 17.09 16.53 418 415 0.72% Average









7.41 0.26 4.11 15.31 15.26 14.64

Historical Price/FFO ratios for the sector:

Mar 2007: 15.23 June: 13.19 Sept: 14.18 Dec: 14.55 Mar 2008: 14.17 June: 13.27 Sept: 15.95 Dec: 12.38 Mar 2009: 9.42 June: 10.84 Sept: 12.61 Dec: 13.90 Mar 2010: 12.61 June: 14.10 Sept: 15.45 Dec: 15.41 Mar 2011: 15.07 June: 14.62 Sept: 12.91 Dec: 14.95 Mar 2012: 14.21 June: 15.25 Sept: 15.05 Dec: 15.82 Mar 2013: 17.18 June: 15.84 Sept: 15.21 Dec: 16.67 Mar 2014: 13.92 June: 14.73 Sept: 14.10 Dec: 16.66 Mar 2015: 17.56 June: 13.40 Sept: 13.26 Dec: 13.73 Mar 2016: 13.68 June: 15.04 Sept: 15.53 Dec: 13.66 Mar 2017: 14.14 June: Sept: Dec: