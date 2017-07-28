Where Are The Updates?

I am waiting for Seeking Alpha to get back to me on the spreadsheet alignment issue before I post here again. During that time, I am still gathering data and posting it on the Investor Village board.

The REIT updates for OHI is here. VTR is here. HCN is here. These updates contain the earnings metric spreadsheets. They are not full articles.

The MLP update for MPLX is here. This update was correctly 'nit-picked' by one of the few sources with the investment IQ to properly do that.

I wrote (in some degree of error) that "The Debt/EBITDA ratio for MPLX is great! (my MLP guide - ratios over 5 are trouble, ratios in the 4s are typical or average - ratios in the 3s are great)."

Relatively speaking, ratios in the 3s are NOT great. The average US corporation carries debt/EBITDA ratios well under 3 times. The argument for midstream companies and REITs is that they have long-lived assets with assured cash flows that can carry higher debt levels. Whether one buys into that premise or not, understand that a ratio of 3 is not considered 'great' for most businesses. Normally, a ratio of 1.5 or less would be considered great.