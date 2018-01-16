Research That Tangentially Supports My "Living On Dividends" Plan

I intend to live on dividends and never touch capital. I invest in some BDCs, MLPs and REITs to boost my total portfolio dividend income to close 4% of the portfolio. I am diversified in close to 80 stocks in the 75% of my portfolio that is in individual stocks. 25% is still in mutual funds - with close to a 50% allocation to non-domestic stocks in the mutual fund portfolio.

The following is from the fall of 2016 McCombs magazine. McCombs is a publication (and the name of) the Business School at the University of Texas at Austin.

"A bad market can wipe out a lifetime’s savings. That was the lesson investors learned during the Great Recession. Between 2007 and 2009, financial markets lost more than 30 percent of their value — causing American households to lose roughly $16 trillion in net worth. People ages 55-64 saw their wealth drop by more than 30 percent, and middle- aged Americans’ net worth decreased by more than half.

McCombs Finance Professor Keith Brown and Empower Retirement Senior Vice President Van Harlow, M.B.A ’80, Ph.D. ’86, recently collaborated on research that looks at retirement account performance under varying market conditions and investment strategies that can keep retirement accounts safe even if the market goes south.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST THREAT TO A PERSON’S RETIREMENT SAVINGS?

“We tend to think about longevity and inflation risk as the biggest risks retirees face, but sequence-of-returns risk (the emphasis in mine) is the biggest by orders of magnitude,” says Harlow.

Sequence risk refers to the order of negative or positive returns your investments earn starting at the time you retire and begin withdrawing money from your account. In other words, if the market soars as you enter retirement, you’ll earn good returns on a large balance, and your funds will last much longer than if the market nosedives — as it did in 2008 — just as you leave the workforce, ushering in your retirement years with a depleted base."

The article's suggested cure for this ill - " the costless collar option strategy". My cure - live on dividends. Never touch capital. Be diversified. Be granular. Be heavily weighted in stocks with investment grade rated debt. Know your Debt/EBITDA's and interest coverage ratios. (Outside of BDCs) Most of the stocks I have owned or observed with dividend cuts have "credit issues" being the cause of those cuts.

How has that strategy worked out so far?

My Historical Portfolio Performance by sector vs Each Sector Index



REITs MLPs Consumer Banks Pharma Industrial Tech BDCs Total vs S&P My Mutuals vs Index My Stocks 2017 0.67% -1.96% 8.54% 12.13% 27.99% 29.31% 30.86% 1.93% 10.64% 18.50% Index 4.13% -9.50% 15.05% 10.38% 21.70% 22.53% 34.05% -0.55% 21.53% 20.53% My Stocks 2016 4.31% 11.94% 7.29% 30.35% -8.53% 24.18% 19.03% 29.84% 12.76% 8.61% Index 5.50% 14.38% 0.79% 30.25% -3.18% 19.99% 14.81% 20.75% 11.90% 11.61% My Stocks 2015 4.84% -30.02% 11.07% -5.15% 8.45% -16.90% -6.00% -5.12% -10.66% -3.32% Index 4.92% -31.39% 6.63% 2.76% 6.85% -3.94% 4.98% -3.43% 1.23% -1.30% My Stocks 2014 32.04% 8.71% 11.54% 1.32% 11.54% 9.59% 8.47% -2.20% 10.03% 1.50% Index 32.47% 5.90% 6.42% 2.76% 24.53% 9.37% 17.71% -8.16% 13.37% 6.28%

A near 21% weighting in MLPs (which I need to generate sufficient income) causes my portfolio to lose to the market in bad MLP years and beat the market in good MLP years. Energy - which had a great growth story up till 2014 - has lost that attribute.

I lacked "Tech REITs" in 2017 - leading to an under performance in that sector. This fault was corrected in mid December.

I lacked "protein" in my consumer stable portfolio in 2017. This was corrected in mid December. I own the manufacturing staple's companies - not the retailers. 2017 was a superior year for the retailers.

I own Visa - which strongly assists in beating the sector index in banking.

I own higher CAGR and better credit metric MLPs - which strongly assists in beating the MLP sector average.

ABT and NVO had dead cat bounces in 2017 from their under performance in 2016. I have a high CAGR portfolio.

My shares in QCOM resulted in sector under performance in Tech.

Packaging and Transportation stocks lead to superior performance in Industrial stocks. I have a high CAGR portfolio.