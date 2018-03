Consensus analyst 2017 FFO projections was $2.70 compared to a $2.74 actual (my calculations using the sum for the last four quarters) for QTS Realty Trust (QTS). But the 2018 projection midpoint is only $2.60 compared to the consensus analyst 2018 projection of $2.93.

