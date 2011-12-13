How Banks Are Gambling With Your Wealth

With the recent demise of MF Global, and as the smoke clears, it’s becoming more and more clear what happened: rogue trading by the firm’s brash CEO Jon Corzine and lax regulation by, well, pretty much all of MF Global’s regulators. The course of events paints a dark and sinister picture of banks and many financial institutions with a “heads I win, tails you lose” attitude.

As new details emerge from the MF Global bankruptcy, it’s becoming more apparent that Corzine was making huge bets with customer capital. While the damage is still being tallied, the current statistics show that MF Global misplaced $1 billion in customer cash. They claim it was misplaced because of an arcane concept called rehypothecation—when a broker is allowed to pledge customer assets to create its bets. In the U.S., this is generally illegal unless the customer (with the assets) defaults on something. But MF Global, a U.S. company, used subsidiaries in the U.K., under subtle brokerage laws, to circumvent the law.

This in itself is scary—but there are much bigger implications: that the rest of Wall Street is committing the same kind of fraud with trillions of dollars of U.S. wealth. These big banks could be making enormous bets with U.S. investor assets and expecting a taxpayer-sponsored bailout if things go south.

NPR’s Planet Money writes this about the “too-big-to-fail” concept:

The key to capitalism is failure. Alternative economic systems — involving the heavy hand of the state in some form — protect firms against failing. As a result, those firms and their managers get lazy or careless or worse.

If someone offered you a trip to Vegas and proposed that you could keep any winnings while they would cover all your potential losses, what would you do? Presumably, you accept with alacrity — and proceed to gamble as much as possible. Bigger, riskier bets would become more attractive.

This is exactly the problem with banks that are perceived to be "too big to fail" today. They have an implicit guarantee from the government: protection against downside risks through assistance from the Federal Reserve and other forms of potential help. This is not a market; this is a big, nontransparent and dangerous government subsidy scheme.

And while MF Global is a gnat compared to the huge Wall Street banks, it is a gnat that we could learn something from—that could expose the fraud going on throughout the rest of the banking system. But will regulators and lawmakers, who thus far have been asleep at the wheel, wake up and take notice?