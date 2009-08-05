Et Tu, Brute. Can GE and BAC be Trusted?

Value investors depend on earnings statements to make valuations of stocks. When these statements can not be trusted, how can dependable decisions be made? In an article published a few days ago (August 2), I complained about two sets of books for many American corporations (here). I was referring to the GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) "reported" earnings and the "operating" earnings, which have grown in recent years to be often much larger.



The inference in the previous article was that "reported" earnings might be more reliable than "operating" earnings. Now I am forced to recognize that neither set of books may be reliable. In an ft.com article (here). Francesco Guerrera and Joanna Chung write about a $50 million fine paid by General Electric for use of improper accounting methods.



From the ft.com article:





“GE bent the accounting rules beyond the breaking point,” said Robert Khuzami, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement.



Also from the article:



In a statement , GE said the accounting errors “fell short” of its standards. But the conglomerate added it was “committed to the highest standards of accounting” and had cooperated with regulators throughout the four-year probe.

A paragon of American corporate virture admits it "fell short" of standards that have been expected (and assumed) for the conduct of its finances. Et tu, Brute, indeed! Will I ever again be able to use my carefully constructed valuation spread sheets without fear that I may suffer from the garbage in - garbage out syndrome?In a related item from the same article (comparing to the action against GE):