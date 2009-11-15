Health Care Reform and Medical Costs
An editorial in The New York Times (here) gives a good summary of the status of health care reform efforts. The summary is good but the extent of describing possible solutions for controlling costs is not so good. Some suggestions are made about cost control, but the final conclusion from the editorial is that the process will be experimental and will be fought by those whose profits will be diminished.
The Times acknowledges that expanding health care subsidies to cover lower income people will cost taxpayer dollars. But they take the position that to delay doing that until a sure-fire way is found to rein in rising health care costs would be wrong. They clearly believe controlling costs will be a trial and error process.