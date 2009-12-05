Finally Congress is stopping nonsense like financial crisis issues, health care, energy policy and the like and is addressing what really matters: the means of producing a college football champion. Read about this important matter in The Wall Street Journal in an article by John D. McKinnon (here).
Hat tip to Guy Lerner at The Technical Take (here).
Disclosure: No stocks mentioned.
Congress Gets Down to Business
