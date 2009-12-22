Les Leopold's 10 Myths

To be exact, Leopold, writing at Huffington Post (here), titled his Op Ed "Wall Street's 10 Biggest Lies of 2009." One of his ten "lies" misses the mark by quite a bit, in my opinion. I expect some readers may find more to debate than I did - maybe I'm too tolerant. If any comment stream develops here I will add a comment with my "biggest bone to pick" with Leopold and explain why I think he is missing the boat on that item.



Disclosure: No stocks mentioned.