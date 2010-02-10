Astounding Graph

Here is a graph from the 5-Min. Forecast:





Since 2000 (last year of Clinton) through 2006 the red line above has a constant slope. It increased slightly in 2007, pulled back sharply in 2008 (last year of George W. Bush) and then returned to a slope comparable to 2000-2006 for 2009.



Government expenditures as a share of GDP (blue line) remained constant in the recovery years 2003-2006 before starting to rise again in 2007.



The questions I would ask you to consider from this: Should government fiscal practices attempt to save for a rainy day? Should tax revenue and expense be managed to produce a decline in the blue line in good times to counterbalance the inevitable increases when GDP slows or declines?



I'm not asking you to proclaim whether taxes should be raised or expenses cut, but just whether that fiscal management balance sounds like a good idea.



If you answer yes to my questions, then I'll ask more: Can a political process ever resolve the hard choices necessary to balance the taxation and spending?





Disclosure: No stocks mentioned.